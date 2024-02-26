Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: amc, amc plus, michonne, Rick Grimes, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: More "Years" Images Released

AMC released a HUGE number of new images from Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Ep. 1: "Years."

Okay, if we're being honest? It felt kinda weird seeing Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes back on our screens killing walkers again – but in a very, very cool way. There were one or two more moments that made our brains bleed in some very great ways, but we're avoiding spoilers for now (though we addressed a whole bunch of them in our review). But even though we're avoiding spoilers, we couldn't pass up a chance to pass along a whole lot more images from AMC's Lincoln & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 1: "Years" (directed by Bert & Bertie, with story by Scott M. Gimple, Gurira & Lincoln, and teleplay by Gimple).

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

