The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Ep. 1 Review: Hope Still Burns

AMC's Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live E01: "Years" was the return we wanted but didn't see coming.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan took us to "Dead City," and Norman Reedus' "Daryl Dixon" found himself in France – and about to be joined by Carol (Melissa McBride). But for many, today's the day that they've been waiting for ever since Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes got scooped away by that CRM helicopter and then Michonne (Danai Gurira) got a sign that he was still alive, deciding that now was as good of a time as any for a reunion. That brings us to the series premiere of AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, with "Years" (directed by Bert & Bertie, with a story by TWD CCO/EP Scott M. Gimple, Gurira & Lincoln and teleplay by Gimple) getting us up to speed on Rick's ordeal since he last left our screens – and being exactly the opening episode that we were hoping it would be. Lincoln & Gurira headline some amazing performances, finding new ways to add layers to their beloved characters while staying true to their core values. And for those of us who love tying together all of the clues that we've been presented over the years, there is a whole lot to work with. Here's a look at our real-time thoughts on a series opener that hit all of the right storyline notes and emotional chords…

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Ep. 1 "Years" Thoughts

The recap and the pre-opening credits were a well-constructed one-two combo punch to the feels – reminding us of just how epic Rick and Michonne's journey has been and the danger that Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) & CRM represent while also giving us a better understanding of why Rick would be driven to the point of contemplating suicide.

Damn, those opening credits hit hard… nice job by everyone involved.

And with that, Lincoln realized his dream of being like the Rick Grimes from the comic book series – and that was one brutal amputation scene. I'm glad that it was Rick doing it to himself rather than CRM. It's been established just how much of a "big bad" that CRM is, so having them taking Rick's hand would've been mustache-twirling overkill. Instead, it further adds to the desperation he's feeling, as presented before the credits. Also, bonus points for the timeline marker – setting the action five years after Rick's departure from the franchise series.

Rick's Dreams: Having Rick and Michonne meet in a "real-world" setting for the first time was a way of showing how Rick is mentally coping with everything was a creative approach I didn't see coming – and it works on so many levels. If you need a reminder of the chemistry between Lincoln & Gurira, look no further than their exchanges – spoken and with their eyes. But beneath our enjoyment is the heartbreaking realization that much of what they're discussing is thinly veiled symbolism representing their all-too-real journey back to one another.

Rick's recording his backstory after disappearing for Michonne – feeling that he might not get the chance to tell it to her in person on a front porch late at night one day – is a nice narration device for the viewers.

Craig Tate's Okafor is a perfect example of why we appreciate how the TWD universe handles many of its big bads. In this case, we have Rick fighting to break from an organization that wants him to use his particular sets of skills on behalf of CRM. It's not that CRM wants to break Rick Grimes – they want him to be their Rick Grimes.

While Rick's friend Esteban (Frankie Quinones) seems to be the poster child for going the CRM route, we can't shake this feeling that things are going to go bad for him in a very big way. But he does inspire Rick to take his plan to escape in a different direction…

Look, as badass as that metal prosthetic with the blade that Rick now has, and we know it's going to be poetic justice when Rick uses CRM's own training against him, there's still something so weird about hearing him being welcomed into the military.

Hmmm… so Okafor has tapped Rick and Pearl (Lesley-Ann Brandt) to train to be part of a special unit with CRM, talking about making changes from within. So is Okafor testing them or legit? If it's the latter, we might start worrying about his long-term future. CRM Major General Beale (Terry O'Quinn) doesn't seem like someone who's big on the concept of change.

I'm sorry, but… Lesley-Ann Brandt, people! That scene between Pearl and Rick, after hearing Okafor's offer, told us so much about Pearl and her backstory – but the words only got that scene halfway there. Brandt delivered in this scene, establishing Pearl as a potential major player – and someone who could be one helluva ally for Rick. If only we could trust anyone…

It wasn't CRM that was responsible for the bombing on Atlanta & Los Angeles – and that CRM was actually involved in keeping other cities from being napalmed? Hmmm… and it's clear that keeping the main city a secret from Portland & Omaha (and pretty much everyone else) has been key to CRM's effectiveness. We're also making note of how many references they've made about the city having no idea what the military has been up to.

That meeting near the river between Beale and Rick felt like two warlords meeting one last time to have their say before holy hell gets unleashed.

And with that Omaha "breaking news," more and more of the TWD universe begins to thread together. What was heartbreaking is how easily Pearl buys into what CRM is shoveling.

Seeing how time progressed and Rick became more integrated into CRM as he spoke about moving on from the past and having to look to the future to make the world a better place for Michonne, Judith, and the others (even if they never know it was him out there working to make that happen) was a moment that presented us with a Rick that we've never seen – one who's lost hope.

Even in Rick's dreams, Michonne is there to pull him back from the brink…

C'mon – you knew something was going to go down after Rick shared that story – that said, what a brutal end for Okafor.

Well… that didn't take long. Only five minutes after heading to "Now," we have our Rick/Michonne reunion – just in time for us to learn Michonne's backstory next week before we get to see their real reunion in the third or fourth episode. Watch… you'll see!

