The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Stars Discuss THAT Michonne Moment

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live stars Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira on why Rick needed Michonne to throw them out of that CRM helicopter.

We have to agree with Andrew Lincoln. That moment during last week's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live where Michonne (Danai Gurira) grabs Rick (Lincoln) before throwing them out of that CRM helicopter and into the water below was one of the best non-season finale episode endings we've had in some time. It wasn't so much that we were worried about them surviving as much as we were impatient to see where Michonne's "tough love" approach leads. Because based on how Rick was talking to Michonne and the things he was saying, it was clear that he needed a "timeout" and some sense spoken to him. Now, we're getting a look at what our stars had to say about the moment, why it was one of Lincoln's favorite episode endings, and Gurira explaining why it was a move that needed to happen.

Here's a look at Lincoln and Gurira discussing that episode-ending moment, followed by a look back at what else we know about this weekend's episode:

Here's a look at the episode trailer and preview images that were released for this weekend's chapter, "What We":

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

