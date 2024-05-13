Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, Daryl Dixon, dead city, now, sky, the book of carol, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: TOWL, Daryl Dixon & Dead City Find New UK Home

AMC's The Walking Dead Universe (The Ones Who Live, Dead City, & Daryl Dixon/The Book of Carol) have a new UK home on Sky and NOW.

AMC's Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, and Norman Reedus-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (with Melissa McBride joining for Season 2: "The Book of Carol") are headed to the U.K. Okay, maybe it's not that far of a trip for Daryl (Reedus) – but it's still big news, and it comes courtesy of an exclusive deal that sees the three series heading to Sky and NOW. Beginning on May 19th, viewers can start binging all 11 seasons of TWD – with "The Ones Who Live" arriving on May 31st. In August, "Daryl Dixon" will debut (with "The Book of Carol" arriving later this year) – with "Dead City" set for later this year (and Season 2 arriving in 2025). In fact, you can check out the Sky trailer for "The Ones Who Live" above…

"We are delighted to have found a new home for 'The Walking Dead' Universe in the UK. As we enter an exciting new chapter in the evolution of this franchise, with three new eagerly awaited, character-driven series, Sky is the perfect, premium home for UK viewers to embrace all things Walking Dead," shared Mike Pears, executive vice president of distribution and content sales for AMC Networks. "'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' is the most successful series in the history of AMC+, even including the original series, so it is fitting that it will lead the way as Sky brings this entire universe to U.K. fans in the coming weeks and months on Sky and NOW."

Lucy Criddle, Sky Director of Acquisitions and Strategic Projects, added, "'The Walking Dead Universe has a huge and ardent UK fanbase, and we know audiences on Sky and NOW will be buzzing to see Rick Grimes and Michonne reunited in 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live,' as well as being able to dip into the wider universe, enjoying all 11 seasons of the original 'The Walking Dead' series, as well as new spin-offs 'Daryl Dixon' and 'Dead City.'

