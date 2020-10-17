The Walking Dead: World Beyond Preview: Silas Dreams; Hope Schemes

From what we've seen so far from this week's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Hope is heading into the heart of "The Blaze of Gory" to distract the empties- and it looks like she might be getting some help from Felix and Huck. Of course, the reunion means the group is closer to finding out that there's no home to go back to. Meanwhile, Elizabeth has some explaining to do about the Campus Community massacre and CRM's true mission. Now we're getting a look at the opening moments of this Sunday's episode, where we learn more about Silas's backstory before Iris tries to convince Hope to come back and rejoin the group.

Here's your first look at the opening minutes to The Walking Dead: World Beyond episode, "The Tyger and the Lamb":

In the previously-released sneak preview for this Sunday, Iris's trust in Hope is put to the test as Hope tries convincing Iris to let her go it alone to help get them safe:

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1, Episode 3 "The Tyger and the Lamb": In the face of a massive obstacle, the teens face pressure to return home.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.