The Walking Dead: World Beyond S02E06 Preview: Jadis Takes Command

Heading into this weekend's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, we've got two major developments that we've planted huge red flags in. First, that Silas (Hal Cumpston) is back under CRM arrest because we can't imagine that being nabbed a second time is going to bode well for him. But the biggest, ten-ton eyebrow-archer was the news that Elizabeth was called back to CRM headquarters and that Warrant Officer Stokes will be in charge of the facility from this point forward. And since we know most of you have seen the end credits already, then you know why having Pollyanna McIntosh's Jadis/Anne playing such a large role from this point could have major ramifications on the entire TWD universe. So with that in mind, here's a look at the preview images and brief episode overview for "Who Are You?":

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 6 "Who Are You?": A member of the group becomes the target of an investigation. Directed by Heather Cappiello and written by Rohit Kumar.

Now here's a look at the official trailer and second season overview for The Walking Dead: World Beyond:

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.

Created by Gimple and Negrete, TWD: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Jelani Alladin, Joe Holt, Ted Sutherland, and Natalie Gold were promoted to series regulars for the second season. Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) joins the cast as Lt. Frank Newton, introduced during the first season and taking on an expanded role during the second season. Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set to recur in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life. Gissette Valentin (Cobra Kai, The Tomorrow War) has been cast in a recurring role of Corporal Diane Pierce, a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority. Pollyanna McIntosh's Anne aka Jadis is also joining the cast this season, clearly on the CRM side of things now (or is she?).