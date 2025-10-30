Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who, the war between the land and the sea

The War Between the Land and the Sea Set for December (Disney+: 2026)

Doctor Who spinoff series The War Between the Land and the Sea will hit the UK on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in December, but not Disney+.

As the BBC's Doctor Who continues to have a rollercoaster week, we finally gor some clarity on what the future holds for the series. Disney's out, Showrunner Russell T. Davies is penning a Christmas Special for 2026, and spinoff series The War Between the Land and the Sea will release sooner rather than later. That was confirmed in a very big way earlier today, with the news dropping that the spinoff series will hit the UK on BBC iPlayer and BBC One this December (and Disney+ set to stream the series outside of the UK sometime in 2026). The five-part series will showcase how the world reacts when a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity and triggering an international crisis.

The line-up includes Russell Tovey as Barclay, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Salt, Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, Ruth Madeley as Shirley Ann Bingham, Alexander Devrient as Colonel Ibrahim, and Colin McFarlane as General Austin Pierce. In addition, viewers can expect to see Adrian Lukis, Patrick Baladi, Francesca Corney, Mei Mac, Vincent Franklin, Waleed Hammad, Iestyn Arwel, Hannah Donaldson, Manpreet Bachu, and Ann Akinjirin. Now, here's a look at the key art poster that was released, followed by three new preview images:

"This is a huge, spectacular Christmas treat, with heroes and monsters and battles and romance, in a world on the edge of disaster. And remember. Watch the seas!" Davies shared about the spinoff series. Created by Davies and co-written by Davies and Peter Tighe, The War Between the Land and the Sea is produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios for the BBC and Disney Branded Television. The series is directed entirely by Dylan Holmes Williams, with Lorne Balfe serving as the show's composer. Executive producers include Davies, Tighe, and Bad Wolf's Joel Collins, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter.

