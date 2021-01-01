The Watch Woos Whovians, Celebrates Lady Sybil's Thirst; New Images

With only two days to go until The Watch storms its way onto our screens starting this Sunday, BBC America is offering interested viewers two new teasers as well as a set of preview images from the first of the series' two-episode premiere ("A Near Vimes Experience" and "Ook"). Written by Simon Allen (Strike Back, The Musketeers), Joy Wilkinson (Doctor Who), Catherine Tregenna (Torchwood), Amrou Al-Kadhi (Little America), and Ed Hime, the series adaptation of Sir Terry Pratchett's (Good Omens) epic comedy-fantasy book series "Discworld" offers a fresh look at some faces that viewers are going to get to know all-too-well.

The "punk rock thriller" focuses on Richard Dormer's (Game of Thrones) Sam Vimes and City Watch as they fight to save the city from some not-so-good forces – and from itself. Except that's not so easy when crime isn't exactly as "illegal" as it used to be and a vigilante is one of the few folks you can trust- if you trust the right one. For a deeper dive into the world of The Watch, check out the images below- and following that, make sure to stay around for some images that actually move:

With New Year's Day marking the premiere of Doctor Who Festive Special "Revolution of the Daleks," that means BBC America fans won't have their "fam" around for some time. But no worries, because the folks at The Watch are willing to step in to fill that void:

Now here's a look at Lady Sybil (Lara Rossi), who demonstrates to City Watch that she knows how to quench a thirst, too- with our countdown teaser marking the clock at T-2 days and counting:

Joining Dormer in the 2021 series are Adam Hugill, Jo Eaton-Kent, Marama Corlett, Lara Rossi, Sam Adewunmi, Anna Chancellor, James Fleet, Ingrid Oliver, Ruth Madeley, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Bianca Simone Mannie, Wendell Pierce, Matt Berry, Paul Kaye, and Ralph Ineson. Here's a look at the official trailer, season overview, and previews for the series- with the two-episode premiere of The Watch set for Sunday, January 3, on BBC America:

In BBC AMERICA's newest original series, The Watch, an unlikely group of misfits, The City Watch, find the guts to save the world, surprising even themselves in the process. The comedic yet thrilling series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it. From lead writer and executive producer Simon Allen, the modern and inclusive series is inspired by many of Sir Terry Pratchett's famous "Discworld" creations including the captain of The City Watch Sam Vimes (Richard Dormer), the last scion of nobility Lady Sybil Ramkin (Lara Rossi), the naïve but heroic Carrot (Adam Hughill), the mysterious Angua (Marama Corlett) and the ingenious forensics expert Cheery (Jo Eaton-Kent) together with Pratchett's iconic characterization of Death.

Hugill's Constable Carrot was raised as a dwarf but turned out to be an orphaned human child. He joins the group after pursuing a career in law enforcement. Eaton-Kent's Constable Cheery is an ingenious, nonbinary forensics expert. Corlett's mysterious Corporal Angua is charged with training Carrot and keeping him alive. Rossi's Lady Sybil Ramkin is the last scion of Ankh-Morpork's nobility, who tries to fix the city via vigilantism. Adewunmi's Carcer Dun is a wounded and wrong man out to take control of the city and exact revenge on an unjust reality. Chancellor's Lord Vetinari is the Patrician of Ankh-Morpork, and architect of the city's normalized wrongness and ramshackle system of governance.

Fleet's The Archchancellor is a wizard, magical advisor, and the Head of the Unseen University. Oliver's Doctor Cruces is the Head of The Assassins' Guild. Ruth Madeley's wiry Throat is the city's best snitch, with a gang of freelance henchmen at her beck and call. Kae-Kazim's Captain John Keel is the former leader of The Watch and mentor to Sam Vimes, determined to save the corrupt and chaotic city. Mannie's cunning Wonse is a wizard hopeful in waiting that is frequently underestimated. Pierce voices Death, a dry, sardonic Grim Reaper, while Berry voices Wayne, a magical speaking sword Kaye (Game of Thrones) portrays Inigo Skimmer, a.k.a. The Duke of Stab, while Ineson voices Sergeant Detritus, a huge troll made of stone and a member of The City Watch.

BBC Studios will be sharing production with Narrativia, the production company founded by Pratchett in 2012 and now run by the author's daughter Rhianna Pratchett and his former business manager Rob Wilkins. BBC Studios' Head of Drama London Hilary Salmon (Luther, Silent Witness) will executive produce the series alongside Wilkins, Ben Donald, and Phil Collinson.