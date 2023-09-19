Posted in: ABC, Preview, TV | Tagged: pat sajak, preview, vanna white, Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune, Vanna White Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension

Ryan Seacrest will have some help figuring out the wheel now that Vanna White is set to return to The Wheel of Fortune for two more years.

With Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak wrapping up his time with the long-running game show with the recently-premiered Season 41 and Ryan Seacrest set to take over after that, a lot of folks have been waiting patiently to see if Vanna White would be returning to help get Seacrest used to the wheel. Well, Seacrest can breathe a sigh of relief because White has reportedly locked in a two-year contract extension that will keep her co-hosting the hit syndicated game show through the 2025-2026 season (with the game show renewed through Season 45). Having been an essential part of the show's success since 1982, White recently locked in a new deal to return as host of ABC's Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (with each contract reportedly including a significant salary increase).

Back in September 2022, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sajak joked about the game show not going anywhere anytime soon, but he "may go before the show." Having spent over four decades telling people to take their turn spinning a wheel (but no longer forcing them to buy a ceramic Dalmatian), Sajack could apparently see the final unturned title at the end of the tunnel. "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," Sajak shared with ET. "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

"As the host of 'Wheel of Fortune,' Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years," shared Suzanne Prete, executive vp game shows at Sony Pictures Television (the game show's producer). "We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years, and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season. Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we're thrilled to have him remaining close to the 'Wheel of Fortune' family."

