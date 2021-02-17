It's been about a month since we last checked in on Amazon Prime and showrunner Rafe Judkins' (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) upcoming The Wheel of Time series, Judkins was honoring the 31st anniversary of the publication of The Eye of the World from fantasy writer Robert Jordan with a look at some of the design and concept art for the series via new preview images as well as a teaser video. Now, viewers are getting a look at a certain "ruby-encrusted dagger" (Shadar Logoth?) as it makes its way from the pages of Jordan's pages and comes to life in the following teaser.

As the clip comes to an end, we see a man's hands opening the golden box and removing the dagger described above, while a voice asks t make a deal. Then a look at a "shadow" falling before a quick fade to black. Take a look for yourselves below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wheel Of Time (@wotonprime)

Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Daniel Henney as al'Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif, Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, and Taylor Napier as Maksim.

Recent additions to the cast include Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin Al'Vere, Michael Tuahine as Bran Al'Vere, David Sterne as Cenn Buie, Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon, Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon, Mandi Symonds as Daise Conger, Abdul Salis as Eamon, Stuart Graham as Geofram, Pasha Bocarie as Master Grinwell, Jennifer Preston as Mistress Grinwell, Izuka Hoyle as Dana, Darren Clarke as Basel Gill, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Illa, Narinder Samra as Raen, Daryl McCormack as Aram, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander as Min, Clare Perkins as Kerene, Peter Franzen as Stepin, and Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin.

Uta Briesewitz (Westworld) is set to direct the first two episodes. Isis Mussenden is attached to the project as costume designer, with Karen E. Goulekas serving as the visual effects supervisor. Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time is executive produced by showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), alongside Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, and Darren Lemke. Harriet McDougal serves as a consulting producer. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, The Wheel of Time will launch in over 200 countries and territories.