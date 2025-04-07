Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The White Lotus

The White Lotus Creator Mike White Offers Clue to Season 4 Location

Even with the finale of HBO and Mike White's The White Lotus Season 3 less than a day old, White is offering a clue to the Season 4 location.

While we still have a whole lot to unpack about the Season 3 finale of HBO and Mike White's The White Lotus (we're back-and-forth on where things went with Belinda), it's never too early to look ahead to the fourth season – specifically, where it will be set. Back in February, HBO drama head Francesca Orsi shared that the producers were getting ready to start scouting locations and that there was a good chance that Season 4 would be set in Europe. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood, White offered some new clues to where in the world the series may be heading next. "For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular, but there's always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels," he shared. Still, the article also noted that a final decision hasn't been signed off on yet and that "everything is on the table for next season." Along with this season's Thailand setting, the hit drama series kicked off its run in Hawaii before moving to Italy for its second season. For more insights from White on the series – and in particular, the season finale – check out the look behind the scenes at the making of "Amor Fati."

The cast for the award-winning, critically acclaimed HBO series' third season is an impressive one. We're talking Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood. In addition, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O'Reilly, and Shalini Peiris have joined the cast.

Created, written, and directed by Mike White, HBO's The White Lotus is executive-produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine. The first installment of the series – which premiered in July 2021 – was set in Hawaii and received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins (the most wins of any program that year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series). The second installment of the series – which premiered in December 2022 – was set in Sicily and garnered 23 Emmy nominations (including Outstanding Drama Series) and five wins.

