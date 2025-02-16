The White Lotus Season 3 Preview: Episode 1 "Same Spirits, New Forms"

Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Mike White, The White Lotus

With the third season getting underway tonight and the action shifting to an exclusive Thai resort, we're kicking off our weekly preview of the third season of HBO and series creator Mike White's The White Lotus. Along with the official trailer (waiting for you above), we also have a look at the image gallery that was released for S03E01: "Same Spirits, New Forms." In addition, we have a look at a trio of video features that give some of the cast members a chance for viewers to get to know them (and Season 3) a whole lot better.

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 1: "Same Spirits, New Forms" – The exploits of various guests and employees at a tropical resort over the span of a week. Written and directed by Mike White, here's a preview of the opening chapter:

The cast for the award-winning, critically acclaimed HBO series' third season is an impressive one. We're talking Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood. In addition, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O'Reilly, and Shalini Peiris have joined the cast.

Created, written, and directed by Mike White, HBO's The White Lotus is executive-produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine. The first installment of the series – which premiered in July 2021 – was set in Hawaii and received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins (the most wins of any program that year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series). The second installment of the series – which premiered in December 2022 – was set in Sicily and garnered 23 Emmy nominations (including Outstanding Drama Series) and five wins.

