The Witcher Director Stephen D Surjik Reveals Season 2 Is Now Filming

While The Witcher showrunner and executive producer Lauren S. Hissrich is usually our source for production updates on the second season, today we have to give props to director Stephen D. Surjik (The Umbrella Academy) for the assist. The last time we checked in, we were able to see how the two were practicing social distancing on set and as well as the latest in COVID-19-friendly PPE fashion so we knew production was beginning to move forward again. That said, Surjik posted a pleasant surprise on Instagram on Wednesday: shooting officially starts back up today, and he included a look at the show's new COVID-19 communication system that reduces close contact with others on set.

In July, Netflix announced the popular fantasy drama was spinning-off the new, 6-part, live-action series The Witcher: Blood Origin. The series is set to take place "120 years before Geralt of Rivia" entered the scene, during a time when "the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be." Declan deBarra will act as executive producer and showrunner while Hissrich will act as an executive producer. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as a creative consultant on the series.

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca. Stephen Surjik (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) has been tapped to direct the season's first two episodes, with Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) directing the third and fourth episodes, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) directing the 5th and 8th episodes, and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels) will direct the 6th and 7th episodes.

The first season of Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League) as Geralt, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.