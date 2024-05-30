Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, DVD/Blu-ray, Preview, TV | Tagged: anime, blu-ray, Crunchyroll, Macross Plus, Macross Plus Ultimate Eidtion, mecha, Mobile Suit Gundam

Macross Plus Ultimate Edition Blu-Ray Set: Crunchyroll US Exclusive

Crunchyroll's The Macross Plus Ultimate Edition Blu-Ray Set is the first US release of the sought-after classic mecha anime series.

Macross Plus has been a white whale for anime fans for decades, the other great giant mecha series after Mobile Suit Gundam. It's the Rolling Stone to Gundam's Beatles of the mecha genre. It has its own lore and continuity that's in many ways more character-driven with Cyberpunk ideas and J-pop music with a love story as a major part of the story. Now, Anime Limited, licensee of BIGWEST CO., LTD, has partnered with Crunchyroll to release of the Macross Plus Ultimate Edition, bringing this classic series to Blu-ray exclusively in the United States this fall for the first time outside of Japan.

Macross Plus takes place in the year 2040 on the distant planet Eden. Former childhood friends Isamu Dyson and Guld Goa Bowman find themselves pitted against each other as test pilots of rival teams in a competition to decide the next generation of variable mecha fighters. The two must also deal with their own unresolved history with their mutual love interest, Myung Fang Lone, who has returned as the manager of Sharon Apple, the AI pop star (virturoid) and the galaxy's biggest singing sensation. When Sharon's advanced artificial intelligence gains consciousness, Isamu, Myung, and Guld must face their turbulent past and come together as Sharon Apple becomes self-aware and takes control of the Macross battle-fortress itself!

In a landmark moment for fans of the decades-spanning legendary Macross franchise, the beloved classic 1995 film – together with its original four-part OVA presentation – will be made available for fans for the first time in English on Blu-ray. Created by BIGWEST and Studio Nue, with Shoji Kawamori (Super Dimension Fortress Macross; Escaflowne) serving as executive director, the film marks the directorial debut of Shinichiro Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop; Samurai Champloo) as co-director and the first collaboration with inimitable composer Yoko Kanno (Cowboy Bebop; Escaflowne).

In keeping with the significance of this release, Anime Limited, who is producing the Blu-ray box set, is giving Macross Plus their trademark Ultimate Edition treatment with a luxurious and high-quality release that will be the centerpiece of any discerning anime fan's collection.

Macross Plus Ultimate Edition Blu-Ray Details

This Ultimate Edition comes packaged in a large rigid slipcase adorned with the title's most iconic visuals, which contains an immense and comprehensive hardback book chronicling the history, production, and creative efforts behind Macross Plus – from interviews with its creators to character designs, background, and key animation artwork, this is the world of Macross Plus as never seen before.

Also included with the set is a series of nine art cards celebrating all of the title's key visuals, plus an A3 "concert promotion" poster serving as an homage to virtual pop idol Sharon Apple.

This attention to detail also extends to the contents of the discs themselves – as well as containing both the movie and OVA versions of Macross Plus, an anime praised as a "visual tour de force" by Forbes, these discs also contain a wealth of options and bonus content to allow fans to fully explore the title. Features on the disc include the full Manga Entertainment dub for the OVA version of the show, as well as the Bandai Visual dub of OVA #4, while both Neil Nadelman's Manga Entertainment subtitles and Bandai Visual's subtitle options are present for the Movie Edition. With a host of other extras, including an interview with Shoji Kawamori and Special Visual Effects Director Ichiro Itano, this is the ultimate Macross Plus viewing experience for new and old fans alike.

In North America, the Macross Plus Ultimate Edition will be available exclusively via the Crunchyroll Store, while UK customers will be able to purchase the product exclusively from the AllTheAnime.com storefront. Pre-orders for the release will open on Thursday, June 6th at 9 AM PST. An edition of Macross Plus for France and other European territories will follow, with more details to be confirmed later in the year from Anima Limited.

