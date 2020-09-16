The Witcher EP Honors Director Stephen Surjik's Final Day on Set

Wednesday seems just as good a day as any to check in with production on the second season of Netflix's The Witcher, which means we go the heart of all things "updates": Lauren S. Hissrich. Taking to social media on Wednesday, the showrunner and executive producer had what could best be described as good news/kinda sad news. On the plus side, Hissrich revealed that director Stephen Surjik has finished filming his two episodes (a three-month schedule that ended up lasting nearly a year) which means the wheels are definitely turning on the second season. On the "sad news" side, this also means that Hissrich is done working with Surjik for the season- someone she thanks in her post for "his vision, leadership, spirit, and friendship."

Here's a look at Hissrich's Instagram post, with some parting words that should make fans of the Netflix series very happy: "S2 is back and better than ever":

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca. Stephen Surjik (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) has been tapped to direct the season's first two episodes, with Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) directing the third and fourth episodes, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) directing the 5th and 8th episodes, and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels) will direct the 6th and 7th episodes.

The first season of Netflix's The Witcher starred Cavill, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.