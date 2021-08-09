The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Prequel Trailer Released

Written by Beau DeMayo and directed by Kwang Il Han, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf takes place before Geralt's journey and introduces viewers to a young, cocky witcher by the name of Vesemir who delights in slaying monsters for coin. But when a dangerous new power rises on the Continent, Vesemir learns that some witchering jobs are about more than just money. Set to release on August 23, the voice cast includes Theo James (Castlevania) as Vesemir, Lara Pulver (Sherlock) as Tetra, Graham McTavish (Outlander) as Deglan, and Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica) as Lady Zerbst. That means by now you're probably wondering when there's going to be an official trailer, right/ Well, funny you should mention that…

Here's a look at the first official teaser for the animated film, with Netflix's The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf set to be unleashed upon the streaming service on Monday, August 23:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J365hQpaWRw)

The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir — a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf | Official Teaser | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83o8_ZuKMik)

Netflix's The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is produced by DeMayo and co-produced by The Witcher showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Studio Mir's Kwang Il Han who is also directing. Here are some preview images showcasing Tetra (Pulver), Lady Zerbst (McDonnell), and Deglan (McTavish):

