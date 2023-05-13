The Witcher S03 Showrunner, Chalotra on Yennefer's Redemption & More Netflix's The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich & streaming series star Anya Chalotra discuss Season 3, Yennefer's redemption arc, and more.

As we lurk closer to The Witcher season three in June, showrunner Lauren Hissrich and star Anya Chalotra, who played Yennefer, promise some big things in store. The two spoke to Entertainment Weekly about adapting Andrzej Sapkowski's "Time of Contempt" into the Netflix series. When we last left our heroes, Yennefer nearly sold-out Princess Ciri (Freya Allen), who's trying to train herself to be a witcher, to a demon to restore her magic. Now, Yennefer will spend the bulk of the season trying to make it up to Ciri and Geralt (Henry Cavill in his final season).

When it came to fans' reception of Yennefer's actions, "'How could you do that to these characters?' 'They'll never be able to forgive her.' Well, that just becomes a story problem for us," Hissrich said. "How do two characters forgive each other?" Her mind immediately went to Beltane, a festival during which both Yen and Ciri were born. Viewers will see the enchantress' "romantic reconnections" with Geralt play out here, Hissrich teases.

Chalotra then alludes to her choice of wear with her black dress at the Beltane festival as it ties to her character's first meeting with the White Wolf. "She wouldn't have put that on for no reason," the actress says. Given Beltane is a fertility festival, she adds, "That's enough of a hint." Hissrich noted The Witcher will approach "Time of Contempt" differently in season three than previous ones that more loosely adapted the novels, which lead to slower character development. "'Time of Contempt' is so action-packed, but of course not just plot for plot's sake," she explained. "It is one of the books that I think has the best character development that is matched with high-stakes action, high-stakes plot moments."

"We're in it now. We're in the thick of the story," says Chalotra, who mentions the third season is "a lot more politically driven. We get a lot more magic this season, and I was excited for that because I don't think we've seen enough of it. Also, the movements of magic, which have evolved for Yennefer. We put a lot of Indian dance and movements into this because we wanted to be specific and for magic to be more placed. We were looking into ways we could do that and make it more personal."

For more, including how the two break down more elements of the season like Shaerrawedd; Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer's arcs, and more (you can check out the interview here). Netflix's The Witcher season three premieres June 29.