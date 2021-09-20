The Witcher Season 2: Henry Cavill Talks Geralt/Ciri Dynamic & Vesemir

With its second season set to hit the streaming service on December 17, The Witcher is expected to have a major role during Netflix's global fan event Tudum this Saturday. But that doesn't mean fans have to wait until then to learn a little more about what they can expect. Speaking with EW, series star Henry Cavill offered some insight into the growing father/daughter dynamic between his Geralt and Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) and begins her training. And considering what Ciri's power levels were looking like at the end of last season, it comes not a moment too soon. Here's a look at some of the highlights, where Cavill also discusses the emotional impact Kim Bodnia's Vesemir (Geralt's mentor & father figure) will have on Ciri's training.

On How His Dynamic with Ciri Gets to the Core of Who Geralt Truly Is: "He's got this deep down White Knight Syndrome, even though every time he acts upon it, it gets him into some serious trouble — and puts him and everyone else in a worse position than initially intended. But with Ciri, she's definitely bringing out the paternal side of Geralt. While he hasn't necessarily been someone who craved children, he does take quite naturally to being a protector," Cavill revealed.

On Why It Was Important to Show This Side of Geralt: Looking to "bring [out] more of that intellectual, philosophical, wise Geralt," Cavill thought it was important to show Geralt evolving as a character while still staying true to who he is. "I really wanted to avoid him being too one tunnel. Even though he may be dark and mysterious at times, I wanted him to come across as this incredible character that [Sapkowski] wrote. Those are things that I really pushed for and tried very hard to get into the show," he explained.

On the Emotional Perspective that Bodnia's Vesemir Brings This Season: "Kim and I were discussing the emotionality of these characters, and Kim brings some powerful emotion to [the role] and a real sense of soul and heart and connection to the wild and connection to nature. It's beautiful to watch and beautiful to be a part of. Some of my favorite scenes I got to perform with Kim. He does bring something really special to the character, and I think people are really going to enjoy it," Cavill explained.

With the global phenomenon set to return to Netflix on December 17, here's a look at the official teaser for the second season of The Witcher:

"The Witcher" Season 2: Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

We also have episode titles for Season 2: Episode 1 – 'A Grain of Truth"; Episode 2 – "Kaer Morhen"; Episode 3 – "What Is Lost"; Episode 4 – "Redanian Intelligence"; Episode 5 – "Turn Your Back"; Episode 6 – "Dear Friend"; Episode 7 – "Voleth Meir"; and Episode 8 – "[REDACTED]." Hmmm… here's a look at the episode announcement video:

And then we had a parade of behind-the-scenes featurettes covering a number of aspects of the production:

"Converging Destinies": The Witcher's Yennefer of Vengerberg and Princess Cirilla of Cintra experienced extraordinary changes and challenges in Season 1, but their evolution is only just beginning. Actors Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan look back at their characters' journeys so far, and preview what's in store for Season 2.

"Inside Kaer Morhen": Throughout its many portrayals in the games and on-screen, Kaer Morhen has long been the sanctuary of Geralt and his witcher brothers; but what's the history behind this ancient castle and its place in witcher mythology? Here's everything you need to know about the beloved home of the Wolf School!

"Humans of the Continent Series": It takes a village to build the Continent. Meet the talented production crew who are responsible for bringing The Witcher to life behind the scenes, as they share their insights into their eclectic and sometimes surprising jobs.

"Humans of the Continent Series: Master Armourer" – Master Armourer Nick Jeffries takes us behind the scenes of the armoury department and some key weapons of the series

"Humans of the Continent Series: Puppeteers" – A very entertaining behind the scenes insight from the people in green behind the new and favourite monsters of The Witcher, from Matt Fraser and Dan Gregory.

"Humans of the Continent Series: Lens Tech" – A fascinating look at the intricate costume detail found in the depth of a stare, from lens technician Ashruti Patel