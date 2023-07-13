Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: netflix, season 3, the witcher, trailer, Volume 2

The Witcher Season 3 Vol. 2: Netflix Previews Henry Cavill's Final Eps

Set to hit Netflix screens on July 27th, here's the official trailer for The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 - Henry Cavill's final episodes.

Even with Henry Cavill's Geralt, Anya Chalotra's Yennefer, Freya Allan's Ciri, and Joey Batey's Jaskier returning to our screens later this month for the remaining Season 3 episodes of Netflix's The Witcher and Liam Hemsworth ready to take over as Geralt from Cavill with the fourth season, the following trailer for Volume 2 still feels like an ending. Obviously, a lot of that has to do with the reality of Cavill departing a role that he's owned for three seasons in only three remaining episodes. But it's also how what you're about to see was put together – fans should be keeping their radars tuned for how the creative team might end up facilitating that change in front of the camera.

With Volume 2 of the third season (and Cavill's final) set to hit screens on July 27th, here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's The Witcher, followed by a look back at some previous thoughts from series creator & showrunner Lauren Hissrich regarding what's still to come:

The Witcher Showrunner on Season 3, Henry Cavill's Departure

Hissrich explained to EW that even though the upcoming season wasn't written with Cavill's departure in mind, the actor will see a "heroic sendoff" during his final run. In addition, Hissrich drops a tease about how this season impacts Geralt in such a way that it sets up a "new mission" for him in the fourth season. "Henry [Cavill] has given so much to the show, and so we want to honor that appropriately," Hissrich explained. "What is so interesting is that season 3, to me, is the closest thing that we've done as a one-to-one adaptation of the books," she added, referring to the season's partial adaptation of Time of Contempt. "Obviously, we can't do every page, but 'Time of Contempt' gave us so many big action events, plot points, defining character moments, huge reveals of a big bad. There's so much to do that we were able to stick really, really closely with the books."

And that means a number of opportunities for Cavill's Geralt to further grow as a character while setting up what's to come in the Hemsworth-starring fourth season. "Geralt's big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri. And to me, it's the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn't written to be that. Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season 4. He's a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that's an understatement," Hissrich added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!