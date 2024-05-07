Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: bryan fuller, crystal lake, Friday the 13th

Crystal Lake: Friday The 13th Series Undergoing BTS Retooling: Report

Stop us if you have heard this one before. A24's Friday The 13th prequel series Crystal Lake has some retooling going on behind the scenes.

Friday The 13th fans are starving for content, as it has been a decade and a half since the franchise made any kind of appearance on the screen. Now, the latest project set in the popular horror universe has more rumors circulating that have fans concerned. the famous "sources" leaked out that A24, who is teaming with Peacock and Universal for the prequel series Crystal Lake, had "pulled the plug" on the show, though the same rumor was vague and said if the decision was a "permanent one or temporary." That would be a bummer. Right on it were our friends at Bloody Disgusting, however.

Crystal Lake Has Friday The 13th Fans Salivating

Straight from Bloody Disgusting's sources, which tend to be correct more often than not: "A24 has NOT killed off "Crystal Lake" at this time. We have confirmed the show is still happening, but there is some retooling of the project happening behind the scenes. We're digging for more info. Stay tuned."

One is willing to bet that the "retooling" in question has to do with producer Bryan Fuller, who has found himself embroiled in allegations stemming from the production of AMC series Queer For Fear. So, with all of that going on, you bet they are retooling. Now, does that mean that the series is going away completely – as the original tipster claims? No, what it sounds like to me is that they are trying to decide if another producer is coming aboard or if they are waiting to see how things shake out with Fuller.

Either way, Friday The 13th fans are the ones who suffer – and it continues to be a damn shame. Of the "Horror Holy Trinity," only Michael Myers continues to return. The proof is there that these slashers are still beloved and can bring the people back, as the last three Halloween films combined to make over $800 million at the box office. Here's hoping behind-the-scenes drama doesn't sideline the franchise yet again.

