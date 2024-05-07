Posted in: Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: monopoly, one piece

One Piece Gets Its Own Monopoly Game Ahead Of 25th Anniversary

The Op has an all-new version of Monopoly out now, as the popular manga/anime One Piece gets its own version for its anniversary.

Article Summary One Piece celebrates its 25th anniversary with a themed Monopoly game.

Customized Monopoly board features iconic One Piece characters and tokens.

The game includes unique Chest and Flag cards with series-specific twists.

Available for $45, One Piece Monopoly is designed for 2-6 players, ages 8+.

Just in time for the TV series 25th Anniversary, The Op has revealed a new version of Monopoly dedicated to the manga/anime One Piece. Simply called Monopoly: One Piece Edition, the game is pretty much what you would expect it to be as they have taken the iconic properties, tokens, cards, and money and given it a customized look with tons of references from the series. This isn't just dressed up in a pirate theme, although looking like a pirate does help, but you're getting a version that fans will truly appreciate. We have the finer details about it below, along with a few images, as the game is currently on sale for $45.

Monopoly: One Piece

In Monopoly: One Piece Edition, fans can join the thrilling adventure as the crew divides into three dynamic teams: the Factory Destruction & Samurai Rescue Team, the Ceasar Delivery Team, and the Thousand Sunny Guard Team. Players can buy, sell, and trade iconic characters from the series, including Franky, Kinemon, Fighting Bull, and Leo, to create the most powerful team in Dressrosa. Play on the exclusive, custom gameboard featuring the Straw Hat Crew, with nine special tokens representing characters from the series, such as Monkey D. Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Robin, Brook, and more.

Created for two to six players, ages eight and up, Monopoly: One Piece Edition includes Chest (Community Chest) and Flag (Chance) cards that can either reward players for fights against the villains or bring an unexpected surprise. Players are challenged to form alliances with characters like Koala and the One-Legged Soldier and be prepared for twists and turns that add an extra layer of excitement to the journey. Assemble the strongest team to collect the custom game money based on the Beri currency to win the game.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!