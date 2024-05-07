Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Game Island, Serum, Toplitz Productions

Serum Confirms Release Date With New CGI Trailer

Game Island and Toplitz Productions confirmed the release date for Serum with the reveal of an all-new cinematic trailer.

Article Summary Serum's release date is set for May 23, 2024, launching in Early Access on Steam.

Game Island and Toplitz Productions unveil a new CGI trailer for Serum.

The game challenges players to escape a mysterious maze using the green Serum.

Features include crafting, combat, puzzles, and managing mutations under time pressure.

Indie game developer Game Island and publisher Toplitz Productions revealed the official release date for Serum with a new CGI cinematic trailer. We now know the game will arrive on PC via Steam in Early Access on May 23, 2024. You'll have an early version that isn't quite complete, but enough of it to play and get an idea of what they've been testing for over the past two years. Enjoy the trailer above!

Serum

You open your eyes and find yourself in an unknown, mysterious place in a tangled maze. A green, fluorescent liquid and an eerie implant turn your thoughts and your life upside down. What is the meaning of this? Where are you? Why are you here? How can you manage to escape this place? After a short time, you realize that this strange green Serum is the key to your future. The eternal race against time begins… Find shelter, search for new technology, craft your equipment, and try to reach places where this precious substance is waiting to be gathered. But be warned: Serum can alter your body in unexpected ways. Never forget: Your Life is in your hands alone!

Unravel the mystery of the eerie liquid, earn new abilities, and find a way out

Fight against various creatures with a multitude of weapons: There are melee, ranged, throwing, and serum-enhanced weapons available

Solve puzzles and activate secret mechanisms in doors, crates, or hatches.

Build a safe house and expand your safety zone as you progress

Explore the fascinating world and discover new mystical biomes and their unique characteristics

Learn about the history of the mysterious location you are in and find out how to use the tools and devices (e.g. collect, loot, scan etc.)

Acquire new abilities and craft weapons tools and even special types of Serum

Survive in a hostile environment under time pressure. Manage your health, stamina, and beware of the mutations

