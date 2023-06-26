Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 3, the witcher, trailer

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 Teaser: The Ultimate Battle Begins

Here's a new teaser for Netflix's Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan & Joey Batey-starring The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1.

With only days to go until Henry Cavill's Geralt, Anya Chalotra's Yennefer, Freya Allan's Ciri, and Joey Batey's Jaskier return to our screens for the third season of Netflix's The Witcher, it's not exactly a "spoiler" to say that this is going to be a big season in a number of ways. Because in case you hadn't heard, Cavill is ending his run after the next set of episodes, with Liam Hemsworth taking over in the fourth season. But before we get to that, there's still a whole season of action, intrigue & mystery awaiting us – spread out over two volumes. So what better time than now to drop a new teaser, right?

Here's a look at the newest teaser that was released by Netflix earlier today, followed by a look back at what we know about the third season so far

With Volume 1 of the third season (and Cavill's final) set to hit screens on June 29th (and Volume 2 set for July 27th), here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's The Witcher, followed by a look at the key art for the season's episodes and a look back at some previous thoughts from series creator & showrunner Lauren Hissrich regarding what's still to come:

Here's a look at the key art for the first five episodes that reveal not only the titles but also artwork that's certain to get fans speculating:

The Witcher Showrunner on Season 3, Henry Cavill's Departure

Hissrich explained to EW that even though the upcoming season wasn't written with Cavill's departure in mind, the actor will see a "heroic sendoff" during his final run. In addition, Hissrich drops a tease about how this season impacts Geralt in such a way that it sets up a "new mission" for him in the fourth season. "Henry [Cavill] has given so much to the show, and so we want to honor that appropriately," Hissrich explained. "What is so interesting is that season 3, to me, is the closest thing that we've done as a one-to-one adaptation of the books," she added, referring to the season's partial adaptation of Time of Contempt. "Obviously, we can't do every page, but 'Time of Contempt' gave us so many big action events, plot points, defining character moments, huge reveals of a big bad. There's so much to do that we were able to stick really, really closely with the books."

And that means a number of opportunities for Cavill's Geralt to further grow as a character while setting up what's to come in the Hemsworth-starring fourth season. "Geralt's big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri. And to me, it's the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn't written to be that. Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season 4. He's a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that's an understatement," Hissrich added.

