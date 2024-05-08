Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts Exclusive Batman: Hush Sketch Edition Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once again as a new Sketch Edition Batman is exclusively coming soon

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils new Batman: Hush Sketch Edition figure as an Entertainment Earth exclusive.

The black and white Sketch Edition variant captures the essence of Batman's comic book origins.

Batman figure includes swappable hands, batarangs, and a collectible art card with a stand.

Available for pre-order at $29.99, set to release in July 2024 with themed collector's packaging.

A brand new Sketch Edition DC Multiverse has just been revealed by McFarlane Toys featuring the Caped Crusader. McFarlane sure does love his retailer exclusives, with special edition variant figures arriving at a variety of stores. Some of these themed exclusives include the standard Gold Label, but there are others out there, like the Frostbite, Black Light, and Sketch Edition Variants. The Sketch Edition DC Multiverse figures take the figure back to some simplistic roots but are not an Artist Proof release.

These DC Comics variants feature a new black and white design, adding that "sketch" vibe to their release, and now Batman is getting a brand new one. Coming to life from DC Comics Batman: Hush, the Dark Knight is back for this Entertainment Earth exclusive release. The Caped Crusader will have a pair of swappable hands, two batarangs, a collectible art card with a stand, and a display base. The partially windowed packaging returns for this figure, and Batman will be priced at $29.99. Collectors can still pre-order one of these sketched figures right now with a July 2024 release.

Batman: Hush Sketch Edition – Entertainment Earth Exclsuive

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

"The Caped Crusader plummets from the pages of Batman: Hush with sketch-edition deco! Batman comes with extra hands, 2 batarangs, display base, and card stand. Also included is an exclusive art card featuring Batman on one side and a numbered certificate of authenticity on the other. Fully articulated, the black-and-white Dark Knight is showcased in designer window-box packaging with an exclusive card stand and a Batman logo display base."

