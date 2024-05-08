Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: child's play, chucky, NECA

NECA Slays with New Holiday Edition Chucky (TV Series) Figure

Get ready for some holiday murder as NECA is back with a new Ultimate Chucky figure capturing the festive bloody fun from the TV Series

Article Summary NECA unveils Holiday Edition Chucky figure from the TV series, complete with festive accessories.

Chucky sports a blood-splattered look, fabric ugly sweater, and Santa hat in the new 4" figure.

Includes interchangeable heads and hands, plus a chainsaw, knife, and holiday-themed items.

Pre-orders available now for the gory holiday figure slated to release in September 2024.

The holidays are about to be a bloody good time as NECA is back with their latest Chucky Ultimate release. Chucky has successfully made his way from the big screen with Child's Play, a new impressive and gory TV Series. The deadly series killer turned doll continues to slay his way across Hackensack, New Jersey, while taking some time to terrorize some teenagers. A new Holiday Edition Ultimate figure is on the way as NECA brings some ho-ho-horror to your growing Child's Play collections. This festive release comes in at 4" tall and captures Season 2 elements from Chucky, with plenty of accessories to keep collectors pretty bloody.

Chucky will be sporting some new blood-splattered paint deco for this release, along with a removable fabric ugly sweater and Santa hat. A variety of interchangeable hands are included, along with tree head sculpts and so much more. From Santa list and milk and cookies to a chainsaw, knife, and much more, the holidays are about to get a whole lot bloodier. Pre-orders are already live on Fan Channel sites like EE and BBTS sites, and be on the lookout for his bloody release in September 2024.

Chucky (TV Series) Ultimate Figure (Holiday Edition)

"Add some ho-ho-horror to your collection with NECA! This Ultimate Chucky action figure features everyone's favorite murderous doll decked out for the holidays, as seen on the hit "coming of rage" TV series, Chucky! When a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begins to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets."

"Dressed in a soft goods "Ho-Ho-Horror" sweater, this festive figure comes with a killer lineup of accessories: interchangeable heads and hands, bloody and clean Santa hats, bloody and clean safety goggles, Santa's list, milk and cookies, Chucky mug, chainsaw, and kitchen knife. This figure stands 4 inches tall with over 15 points of articulation. Comes in collector-friendly deluxe window box packaging with opening flap."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!