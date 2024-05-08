Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Rovio, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog | Tagged: Sonic Rumble

SEGA Unveils New Sonic The Hedgehog Mobile Title: Sonic Rumble

Sonic The Hedgehog is getting a new mobile game this year as SEGA revealed Sonic Rumble, with a Closed Beta coming this month.

SEGA has a new mobile game on the way featuring the cast of Sonic The Hedgehog, as Sonic Rumble will be coming to iOS and Android. The game has been developed by Rovio, the minds behind the Angry Birds franchise; the game plays out like a lot of the massive map-battle games we've seen lately like Fall Guys and Sutumble Guys. Only this one has the Sonic twist. Players will set off on an obstacle course that looks and feels like both the classic and modern video games as you pick a character from the expansive roster of the franchise to battle against 31 other players. Whether you win or lose, you'll collect rings along the way, which you'll use to buy customized items in the shop to make your characters look and feel unique to you.

As part of the game's build-up to release, they are launching a Closed Beta from May 24-26, which you can register for on the game's website until May 19. You'll need to be 18+ in order to register and play the Beta. Keep in mind, this will not be the final version of the game, this is primarily for testing to make sure it operates well with multiple players at once. We have the latest trailer for the game above, showing off a little bit of what to expect. However, the game does not have a proper release date yet.

Sonic Rumble

On your mark, get set…PLAY! In Sonic Rumble, players will take control of toy figures to compete in thrilling 32-player battle royale challenges, racing against each other to collect the most rings and prove themselves to be the fastest in the toybox. With iconic characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog universe available for customization, players can create their own unique avatars and dive into the action-packed gameplay.

