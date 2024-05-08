Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, rob zombie

Burn Through the Witches with McFarlane's New Rob Zombie Figure

The Music Maniacs: Metal line continues as McFarlane Toys is bringing Rob Zombie to life from his infamous song Dragula

Rob Zombie's song Dragula is one of the most iconic songs in heavy metal as he digs through the ditches and burns through through the witches. Made famous for its driving rhythm, gritty vocals, and dark, gothic imagery, Dragula stands as a testament to metal and horror. The track, which is from Rob Zombie's 1998 album Hellbilly Deluxe, has become synonymous with his unique dark style and aesthetic, drawing pure inspiration from horror films, hot rods, and the macabre. McFarlane Toys is now paying homage to this legendary song and Rob Zombie by introducing them to the new Music Maniacs: Metal line. This new line of 6-inch tall figures brings iconic artists like Ozzy Osbourne, Alice Cooper, and even Iron Maiden's Eddie to life.

A new Music Maniac: Metal figure is here inspired by Dragula, with this limited-edition release only getting 6,200 pieces offered worldwide. The figure captures the essence of Rob Zombie's Dragula right from the hit music video with impressive sinister detail. Dracula's distinctive long hair, beard, and rock-and-roll attire have been faithfully captured here. The figure's looks easily reflect the energy and rebellious spirit of the song, embodying the raw power and metal edge that music fans are looking for. Dragula rises again in June 2024 with McFarlane Toys pricing him at $24.99, so pre-order yours today while you can!

Rob Zombie Joins the Music Maniacs: Metal Line

"Rob Zombie figure based on his look from the "DRAGULA" music video."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure featuring ROB ZOMBIE likeness

Designed with up to 12 points of articulation for posing and play

Accessories include microphone and mic stand

Includes art card with numbered certificate of authenticity

Showcased in Music Maniacs themed window box packaging

