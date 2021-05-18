The Wonder Years: ABC Previews Don Cheadle-Narrated Reboot Series

The upcoming reboot of ABC's The Wonder Years features the new main character Dean Williams played by Elisha "EJ" Williams with the adult version narrated by Don Cheadle. The first look teaser starts off with the familiar evocation of the Joe Cocker cover of the Beatles' "With a Little Help from My Friends" showing off Dean's bicycle wheels before crediting executive producers Saladin Patterson, Fred Savage, and Lee Daniels. Savage was the star of the original series.

The trailer continues showing more peddling from Dean with more title cards: "comes the next great", "coming of age story" in the familiar font as Cheadle's voice begins. "It's the little things that you remember all your life," he says before introducing the actor in a separate card. "Your first hit" (showing off Dean playing Little League baseball). "Your first kiss" (showing Dean falling in love at school). More title cards appear "You only" and "grow up once" while showing more shots of Dean in school and his family, the Williams'. The final shot shows Dean's father appearing at his baseball game as Cheadle continues, "The first time your dead lest you know that he sees you" before explaining, "Well I still hadn't had the other two, but boy did that third one feel good" before revealing the new series' logo.

The Wonder Years reboot features the African American middle-class family with Dean growing up in Montgomery, Alabama. The time period is set at the same as the original series created by Carol Black and Neal Marlens that featured the White Arnold family and Kevin (Savage) which ran from 1988-1993. The reboot also stars Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O'Neil as Cory Long, and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons. Patterson also serves as a writer and joining him, Savage, and Daniels to executive produce is Marc Velez. Patterson wrote with Savage directing the pilot and recently announced to full series.