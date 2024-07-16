Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Alley Mills, Dan Lauria, Danica McKellar, Jason Hervey, Josh Saviano, the wonder years

The Wonder Years Star Danica McKellar Shares OG Cast Reunion Photo

Danica McKellar posted a look at her reunion with her The Wonder Years castmates (minus Fred Savage & Olivia d'Abo), the first in 20+ years.

Most of the Arnold family reunited for Fanboy Expo in Knoxville, Tennessee, and original The Wonder Years star Danica McKellar was there to capture it on her Instagram. The original series was created by Carol Black and Neal Marlens chronicling the life of Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage) as he reflects on his life growing up in the late 1960s and early '70s. Daniel Stern was the narrator of the ABC dramedy as adult Kevin reflecting on his life but didn't appear on screen. The series ran for six seasons from 1988-1993, and the 2021 legacy spinoff of the same name lasted until 2023, which focuses on the Williams family in the same era and another state but shares the same universe as the original series with Dean Williams as the focus with Elisha "EJ" Williams as the younger version and Don Cheadle as his older counterpart as the narrator.

Danica McKellar and Most of the Original The Wonder Years Cast Reunite

Joining McKellar, who played Kevin's girlfriend, Winnie Cooper, on The Wonder Years, at Fanboy Expo were Dan Lauria, who played his father, Jack; Alley Mills as his mother, Norma; Jason Hervey, who played his confrontational brother Wayne; and Josh Saviano, who played his best friend Paul Pfeiffer. Missing from the reunion are Savage and Olivia d'Abo, who played Kevin's sister Karen. D'Abo left during season five and returned for the series finale.

Fanboy Expo took place the weekend of July 12-14. "I mean, c'mon…! 😭 So great to be with my Wonder Years family this weekend! Sure, we've all seen each other through the years (just saw Dan & Josh last month, in fact!), but we realized this particular grouping hadn't been together in well over 20 years…! 😳… We'll be doing a Wonder Years panel together tomorrow (Saturday) at 4:45 pm at @fanboy_expo if you want to come by! And of course autographs & photos all weekend! 🥰🥰🥰" McKeller wrote on Instagram. Both original and spinoff series are available to stream on Hulu.

