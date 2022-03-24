Young Justice: Phantoms Preview: Danuuth's Loyalty Is Appreciated

Last month, fans of Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti's Young Justice found their patience paid off in a big way, with the release of a midseason trailer for "Phantoms" as well as a confirmation that the series would be returning sooner rather than later. Now we know that "sooner" will be March 31, when Arc 4 hits HBO Max screens with three new episodes. And while the first batch of episodes focused on Superboy (Nolan North), Miss Martian (Danica McKellar), Artemis (Stephanie Lemelin), and Zatanna (Lacey Chabert), Rocket (Denise Boutte) will be getting the spotlight to kick off the second half of the season. But in the following preview for the animated series, the focus shifts to the depths of the oceans as Danuuth is thanked for his loyalty…

Here's a look at the newest sneak preview for HBO Max's Young Justice: Phantoms, with the hit animated series returning to the streaming service later this month:

Loyalty should be rewarded. Watch this exclusive sneak peak at Arc 4 of #YoungJustice Phantoms, returning with THREE new episodes on March 31. pic.twitter.com/RU5XpmASxl — Hero Mode | HBO Max (@HeroMode) March 24, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"I've been a huge fan of Milestone stuff in general and Rocket specifically since those comics first came out," Wiesman said during an interview with EW. "I actually tried to sell a Rocket animated series with Denys Cowan back in the '90s, but it didn't happen. We feel lucky we were able to include her and then a little bit of Icon, Static, and Hardware in our show. I think the show would be lesser without them. I've seen that they're both reprinting the old comics and making new ones, I'm thrilled. If we had anything to do with that, great! But I'm not sure we should be taking credit. They were always terrific characters, they didn't need us." Vietti added, "I think we have a pretty interesting and unique arc with Rocket. It was awesome to spend time with her and develop a new story with her." Now here's a look at the trailer for the midseason return of Young Justice: Phantoms on March 31st with three new episodes: