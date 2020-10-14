This Is Us Season 5 Teaser Promises A New Chapter, A Fresh Start

With less than two weeks to go until NBC and creator Dan Fogelman's award-winning This Is Us returns for a fifth season (moved up from November 10 to October 27) with a two-hour season premiere, fans are getting a fresh first-look at the next chapter in The Pearsons' lives. Viewers were already teased/warned going the season that they should definitely expect some serious change, and the teaser below really looks to drive that point home.

"'Dan said, 'Oh my goodness, are you even comfortable with doing this?'," said Chrissy Metz in an earlier interview with EW. "And I was like, 'Yeah, I am. I think it's really important.' People are going to have a lot to say about it. It will definitely be a challenge, but I'm looking forward to it." Metz continued, "I was like 'Me?' I literally was like, 'Wait. Kate?' And he's like, 'Yeah,' and I'm like, 'I did not see that coming. Wow. OK. Cool. Cool.' I was pretty much shocked. And I do think that it's really important with TV, film, art in any capacity to not necessarily educate us, but enlighten us to someone else's issues or previous experiences and how that can shape and change our minds and our thoughts about them or what we might be going through." Here's a look at the fifth-season return of NBC's This Is Us:

The Pearsons are ready for a new beginning. pic.twitter.com/cHPAOWo1rs — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) October 14, 2020

NBC's This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Sullivan, and Susan Kelechi Watson. Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak, and Jess Rosenthal executive produce.

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. "This Is Us" chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death. From the writer and directors of "Crazy, Stupid, Love." comes a smart, modern show that will welcome you into a family you feel you've known for years.