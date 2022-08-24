Thunder Rosa Out of All Out, Motor City Machine Guns In
Only forty minutes into AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, there were already some big changes for the upcoming All Out PPV. Thunder Rosa announced she cannot defend the AEW Women's World Championship due to an injury, and Sonjay Dutt revealed that the Motor City Machine Guns will team with Jay Lethal to face Wardlow and FTR at the event.
Just like when CM Punk was injured, Rosa will remain Champion and an Interim champion will be crowned in a fatal four-way match at All Out, with Rosa's planned opponent, Toni Storm, facing Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida in a Fatal Four-Way match. See Thunder Rosa's emotional announcement here:
Sonjay Dutt announced that the Motor City Machine Guns will team with Jay Lethal following Lethal's victory over Dax Harwood in the opening match of Dynamite. Watch highlights from that match, as well as Dutt's announcement, below:
All Out takes place on Saturday, September 4th.
UPDATE: This story has been updated to list Toni Storm's three opponents, who were identified after publication.