Tiana Star Rose "Disappointed" By Disney's Decision to Cancel Series

The Princess and the Frog star Anika Noni Rose is "disappointed" by Disney's decision to cancel Tiana but urges fans to support the princess.

Earlier this month, the news hit that Disney had canceled its animated spinoff series spinoff of the 2009 film The Princess and the Frog. The animated musical series Tiana was set to focus on Disney's first Black princess and would see Anika Noni Rose reprising her lead role. Reports had it that Disney could not reach a place where it was felt the cost could be justified even after a number of creative changes. As for what the future holds for Tiana, the Disney Princess is reportedly set for a short-form special inspired by the original film – with Joyce Sherri expected to direct and write, and Steve Anderson is expected to direct. Now, Rose is sharing her thoughts on the decision while also urging fans to continue supporting Princess Tiana in the future.

"I'm so grateful to all who have worked to bring the 'Tiana' series to life and all who continue to love her into existence and beyond. You are loved and appreciated on this #TianaTuesday and every other day. Sometimes you need a moment to process," Rose captioned her Instagram post, sharing the rest of her feelings on the series ending over a series of text images. "I, too, am deeply disappointed that the continuation of Tiana's journey in series form has been cut short. The series was a long time coming, and a lot of beautiful work was put into it by all of the creatives involved, including but not limited to long-time champion Jenn Lee, our wonderful writer/director Joyce Sherri, some fabulous animators, and an amazing music team," Rose shared.

She continued, "As hurtful as it is for anything you've put your heart and soul in to be prematurely ended, my hope is that when what is now to be a "Tiana Special Event" airs, that all of you beautiful, loving, loyal fans who've been championing not just the series, but a 'Princess and the Frog' sequel, tune in. And when I say tune in, I mean, tell your friends, family, coworkers, babysitters; tell all the people you know who have loved Princess Tiana, Naveen, Louis, Charlotte, Mama Odie and the magic they've created together over the years, and make sure you are watching. Show your love and your desire in the numbers. Make that desire an undeniable and real thing. Until then, we will be continuing to work hard to bring you the most beautiful content we can."

