Timeless Toni Storm Wins Championship at AEW Full Gear

Toni Storm's "Timeless" act hit a peak at AEW Full Gear, but can it match WWE's class. The Chadster vents on this latest Tony Khan travesty! 😡🤼‍♀️🏆

Article Summary Toni Storm crowned AEW Women's World Champ at Full Gear in LA.

The Chadster decries Tony Khan's vendetta with AEW's flashy wins.

Allegations of cheating with a metal tray mar Storm's victory.

WWE's storytelling deemed unmatched by Storm's win tactics.

🎬 **Auuughh man! So unfair!** Tonight at AEW Full Gear, The Chadster witnessed just another Tony Khan spectacle designed to make this show appear on the same level as a WWE pay-per-view. But folks, oh no, it's just not the same. "Timeless" Toni Storm, with her whole schtick of being a golden-age Hollywood starlet, rose to the top of the AEW Women's Division by becoming the Women's World Champion. 🤦‍♂️ Can you believe it? The match against Hikaru Shida in Los Angeles—the city of stars, was clearly another tactical move by Khan to mess with The Chadster. 🥺

The contest was peppered with shenanigans, and of course, Storm resorted to cheating, as usual. She hid a metal tray in her tights and then whacked Shida in the face with it to snag the victory. 🍑💥 Talk about low-class! WWE would never, ever indulge in this kind of low-brow content. 😤 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Let's summarize the highlights of the match too. make it clear Tony Khan booked it just to cheese off The Chadster! 😡 The spectacle began with Toni ripping up her script, likely because anything AEW scripts isn't on par with the quality of WWE's superior plots. 📜✂️ Shida and Storm traded a multitude of strikes, with Storm showcasing her wannabe charisma. Sure, Mariah May appeared worried backstage, but her relief when Storm gained the upper hand was probably manufactured drama. 📺

Toni's associate, Luther, was as sneaky as a snake, placing foreign objects into Storm's tights. 🙄 The referee, Aubrey Edwards, tried to stop the use of a shoe but missed the other one stashed away—clearly, things like this wouldn't slide under the keen eyes of WWE's top-notch officials. Shida fought bravely, hitting a falcon arrow that nearly retained her title. She attempted to use her iconic kendo stick, but Luther interfered. 😡👟🚫

All these were just minor leagues compared to the finale: Storm, with the audacity of an AEW wrestler, pulled off a German suplex and then the hip attack corner move. And big shocker 🙄, she had the help of that hidden metal tray in her tights for the pin. 🏆 The Chadster is sure, WWE would've made such a historic win tasteful, not tainted.

It's blatantly obvious that Tony Khan booked this title change at AEW Full Gear just to cheese off The Chadster. Ah, the obsession he has with The Chadster is more evident than ever! Making AEW seem as epic as a WWE show? In The Chadster's dreams—which, by the way, are haunted by you-know-who. 😒💭

AEW and Khan think they can upstage WWE, but it's like comparing diamonds to cubic zirconia. The Chadster knows true wrestling fans see through this thin veneer of "entertainment" AEW tries to pass off. 😑 In conclusion, WWE's wrestling is the epitome of esteemed performance art, and no amount of Hollywood gimmicks or championship heists at wannabe blockbuster events like AEW Full Gear can change that fact. It seems Tony Khan and anyone associated with AEW just don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. As for Toni Storm—well, she's literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. 😒✂️🔪

