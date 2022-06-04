Titans S04: Joshua Orpin BTS; Joseph Morgan Teasing Bloody Baptism?

Okay, it's nice to see the updates on the fourth season of HBO Max's Titans starting to pick back up again. This time around, we have Joshua Orpin (Conner) checking in with a very cool look behind the scenes. But first, could the following screencap of what Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood) posted via Instagram Stories be a clue to "the craziest thing I've ever done on set"? It's the cover to New Teen Titans (Vol. 1)#40 from March 1984 (written by Marv Wolfman & penciled by George Pérez, with ink work from Romeo Tanghal, coloring by Adrienne Roy, and lettering by Bob Lappan; Len Wein as editor). And yeah… it sure is bloody…

But before we get to that, here's a look at Orpin sharing some behind-the-scenes looks at him in the middle of some high-flying green-screen work (and sharing how he gets away with not showing his slight fear of heights):

As for Morgan… the following two tweets do give us the impression that the show might be filming Sanger's bloody baptism:

Today i'm going to do what is probably the craziest thing I've ever done on set. #DCTitans — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) June 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Wow. There is a LOT to talk about when you finally get to watch what we've been working on. #DCTitans — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) June 3, 2022 Show Full Tweet

HBO Max's Titans Season 3 starred Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r).

Morgan will be joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo)- and who they're playing offers a clearer idea of the direction the series will be going in for the fourth go-around. Morgan's Sebastian Sanger aka Brother Blood is an introverted man with strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett aka Mother Mayhem is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it. Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.