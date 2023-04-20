Titans S04E09: Gar Spends Quality Time with DC Multiverse (SPOILERS)
Gar (Ryan Potter) saw some VERY familiar faces & heard some VERY familiar voices in HBO Max's Titans S04E09 "Dude, Where's My Gar?".
In what was one of the worst-kept secrets since DC's Stargirl star Brec Bassinger, creator/EP Geoff Johns, Titans star Ryan Potter (Gar/Beast Boy), and director Eric Dean Seaton pretty much gave us the heads-up back in Fall 2022. Following up on the midseason finale that found Gar making his way into the Red, S04E09 "Dude, Where My Gar?" (written by Potter & Johns and directed by Seaston) offered the perfect opportunity for the pair to meet up for some quality time. But were there any unexpected crossover surprises? Well… this is where we throw on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throw down an image spoiler buffer ahead of what we're about to do a deep dive into. Because while we're going to avoid getting into storyline specifics, there's a sequence that definitely deserves being highlighted.
During the course of the episode, Gar finds himself traveling throughout the animal realm – which leads to him connecting with the Multiverse. And when you have a Multiverse on hand, you know that means anything is possible. How "anything is possible" are we talking?
Along with Bassinger, we get visual & audible connections to Grant Gustin's Barry Allen from the Arrowverse's The Flash, Swamp Thing (from the DC Universe series – remember DC Universe?), Zachary Levi's Shazam, Grant Morrison (who in a great moment, reveals he knows he's being watched and that he can see Gar – comics fans will appreciate that so much), Beast Boy ("Waffles!") from Teen Titans GO!, Harley Quinn from her HBO Max animated series, The WB/The CW Superman prequel series Smallville, Superman (1978), Batman (1966), and… of course… Doom Patrol from their also-ending HBO Max series.
In the midseason premiere, the Titans – with the exception of Gar – are returned to the place they had vanished, the Temple of Trigon, only to find Sebastian and Mother Mayhem are no longer there. The Titans rush to find them before Sebastian summons Trigon, their pursuit leading them to a mysterious town whose populace is hiding a deep secret. Along the way, the Titans come across a prophecy that may require Kory to make a huge sacrifice to save the world, but Dick's feelings for Kory surface, and he refuses to let her die. In the final episodes, the Titans enter into an epic battle to save both Kory and the world. Gar goes on a quest of self-discovery, attempting to find his true purpose and to save his friends. Rachel embraces darker powers while Conner, struggling with his Lex Luthor side, goes his own way to defeat Sebastian. Tim and Bernard's growing feelings for each other become increasingly difficult to resist, and when Bernard's life is threatened, Tim finally becomes the hero he has always strived to be.