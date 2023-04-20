Titans S04E09: Gar Spends Quality Time with DC Multiverse (SPOILERS) Gar (Ryan Potter) saw some VERY familiar faces & heard some VERY familiar voices in HBO Max's Titans S04E09 "Dude, Where's My Gar?".

In what was one of the worst-kept secrets since DC's Stargirl star Brec Bassinger, creator/EP Geoff Johns, Titans star Ryan Potter (Gar/Beast Boy), and director Eric Dean Seaton pretty much gave us the heads-up back in Fall 2022. Following up on the midseason finale that found Gar making his way into the Red, S04E09 "Dude, Where My Gar?" (written by Potter & Johns and directed by Seaston) offered the perfect opportunity for the pair to meet up for some quality time. But were there any unexpected crossover surprises? Well… this is where we throw on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throw down an image spoiler buffer ahead of what we're about to do a deep dive into. Because while we're going to avoid getting into storyline specifics, there's a sequence that definitely deserves being highlighted.

During the course of the episode, Gar finds himself traveling throughout the animal realm – which leads to him connecting with the Multiverse. And when you have a Multiverse on hand, you know that means anything is possible. How "anything is possible" are we talking?

Along with Bassinger, we get visual & audible connections to Grant Gustin's Barry Allen from the Arrowverse's The Flash, Swamp Thing (from the DC Universe series – remember DC Universe?), Zachary Levi's Shazam, Grant Morrison (who in a great moment, reveals he knows he's being watched and that he can see Gar – comics fans will appreciate that so much), Beast Boy ("Waffles!") from Teen Titans GO!, Harley Quinn from her HBO Max animated series, The WB/The CW Superman prequel series Smallville, Superman (1978), Batman (1966), and… of course… Doom Patrol from their also-ending HBO Max series.