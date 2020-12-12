Titans Season 3 Star Joshua Orpin Introduces Series' Newest Krypto

In our previous look at production on the third season of HBO Max's Titans, we moved on from the reveals of Anna Diop's Starfire and Curran Walters' Jason Todd aka Red Hood's season 3 looks to learn from director of photography and cinematographer Boris Mojsovski that work was underway on the next block of episodes. This time around we're hearing from someone who's been MIA in our updates so far: Joshua Orpin aka Conner aka Superboy- but he found a huge way to make a first impression. In the post below, Orpin introduces the world to the series newest Krypto, Pepsi.

As you're about to see, Pepsi was a Missouri stray who was rescued from a shelter by Lucky 13 Rescue and fostered at a boarding kennel until trainer Melissa Millett adopted the dog. Orpin goes on to explain some of the health hardships Pepsi had to work through as the production worked through COVID issues. It's a really great story, with an image of Orpin on set also included.

Aside from some serious upgrades to at least two Titans costumes, the third season of HBO Max's Titans will see some serious changes for the series, with the action shifting to Gotham and Dr. Jonathan Crane (and Scarecrow?) and Commissioner Barbara Gordon entering the scene. Of course, there's also that matter of a certain "dead" Titan making a return. Executive producer Greg Walker wants to dig into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) returns this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections.

"It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that and aspect of her story that they will "absolutely" explore.

Walker also wants fans of Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis's Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), and Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.