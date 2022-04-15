Titans Season 4 Director Shares Diop, Potter, Orpin & Lycurgo Looks

While Joseph Morgan (The Originals) has been above-and-beyond when it comes to sharing looks at how production is going on the fourth season of HBO Max's Titans. But with the kind of content he's been offering over the past few days, it was about time he tagged out and tagged in someone else to take the baton. And that person would be director Nicholas Copus, who is also definitely no slouch when it comes to gifting fans with behind-the-scenes looks. This time around, we have a look at Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), and Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy) together in Copus' Instagram post (with the teaser caption, "Happy cast as they see…. Nuff said") followed by a post showing an "intense"-looking Jay Lycurgo aka Tim Drake. But first, a screencap for you to process of Lycurgo's Drake that was originally a separate post from Copus but "mysteriously" disappeared. Hmmm…

For the fourth season, Morgan and Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) are joined by Franka Potente (Taboo)- and who they're playing offers a clearer idea of the direction the series will be going in for the fourth go-around. Morgan's Sebastian Sanger aka Brother Blood is an introverted man with strong intelligence and hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett aka Mother Mayhem is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it.

Back in October 2021, Thwaites spoke with EW about his hopes for the fourth season before the news was official:

Bringing More Characters Into the Spotlight is Key: "Well, it's more to do with the characters that I haven't seen come to light yet, that I would really love to come to the front of the screen and have major storylines. I'd love to see a storyline develop between Superboy and the Titans. There's a lot of juice in that because we've seen a lot of him be good and a team player, and really attach himself to Dick's morals and values. But we all know there's this hidden dark side in that character that I think would be really interesting to explore. That's one of my favorite characters. I think Josh plays that very well, that flippant double-sided good-and-bad character."

For Thwaites, "It's All About the Villain": "'Titans' is a series that structurally evolves around a villain or two. In the first season, it was two villains. In the second it was Deathstroke. In the third it was Crane. So I'm really interested to see who the season 4 villain is, or who are the multiple villains that will be in the series. What are the different ways the Titans can band together to defeat this villain? Or what are the ways that this villain can rupture that circle and break us away? Who are we going to boldly kill off, if we want to kill off someone? This season we killed off Hank [Ritchson]. Hank was such a strong character for us. We're all very sad to see him go, but that was such a great move for the season and for the show. So we might do that again. I'm really not sure, mate. I'm excited to see anything happen.

Titans Season 4 Could Be a Universe of Possibilities: "There's so many possibilities with Titans. We could go intergalactic to Tamran and explore that relationship a little bit more. They could come to Earth, and we could have this big alien explosion. Dick could explore his relationship with Bruce Wayne [Iain Glen] a little bit. Maybe they could start developing a personal relationship that's a little detached from the business side of the father-son thing that Dick has always felt a certain level of animosity towards him. In season 3 it was nice to see that returned a little bit and to see that Dick is starting to find himself and starting to get his confidence. He's his own superhero. But perhaps Bruce Wayne is starting to deteriorate a little bit and fall off the bandwagon? That's an interesting dynamic as well. Then the other big one [is] Tim Drake. Jay has done such a great job of playing that kid who really wants to be involved, but maybe he's not there yet. It'd be great to see him come to light and get his confidence and learn the ropes of being a superhero."

Titans Season 3 starred Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin?), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.