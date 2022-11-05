Titans Season 4 Ep. 3 Images; Joseph Morgan Shares Reaction Video

Okay, so with the first two episodes of the fourth season of HBO Max's Titans still pretty fresh out there, we're going to avoid spoilers. That said? Wow. Just… wow. And that was only the first two episodes. Thankfully, we have a pretty sizeable set of preview images for next week's episode, "Jinx." But before we get to that, we do have one MAJOR SPOILER label to throw out there because Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood) shared a reaction video that he's been sitting on until after the second episode aired. In the video, we're treated to Morgan's initial reactions to filming his first scene for the series.

So here's a look back to how Morgan was feeling when filming first got underway, followed by some preview images you might just need in your lives:

A Preview of HBO Max's Titans, S04E03 "Jinx"

For a look at what's to come with next week's episode of HBO Max's Titans, S04E03 "Jinx" (written by Jamie Gorenberg), we have new preview images for all of you to speculate over. Following that, we have a look at the promo released offering clues as to what's ahead:

HBO Max's Titans Season 4: What We Learned at NYCC

Heading into NYCC, the series was teasing some big Season 4 news to come out of its panel. Well, Walker and series stars Brenton Thwaites, Ryan Potter & Joshua Orpin did not disappoint. First up, Diop showed up virtually to announce when the series would be premiering. And then we got our first official teaser, one that teases the coming of none other than… Brother Blood!

Here's a look back at Diop making the official date announcement:

In this preview, we get a look at Titus Welliver's Lex Luthor… because it was only a matter of time before Lex would become a less "absentee father" in Conner's life. And without doing a deep dive into spoilers? Let's just say that this preview did not prepare us for what ended up happening between Lex and Conner… or what ended up happening to Lex:

And in this fourth season preview, we see what happens when the magic of Franka Potente's May Bennett/Mother Mayhem (who looks to be taking on a much more major role in the third episode) takes on our heroes in the following smackdown: