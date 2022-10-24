Titans Season 4 Kicks Off with "Lex Luthor": Episode Titles Revealed

That's right, Titans fans! You're now less than two weeks away from the HBO Max series' fourth season getting underway, so what better time than now to share with you the season's episode titles? We're glad you agree because that's what we have waiting for you below. And as you're about to see, our heroes' road trip isn't looking to be a friendly one right out of the gate, with Titus Welliver's (Bosch) Lex Luthor and Franka Potente's Mother Mayhem the focus of the first two chapters:

With the series returning on November 3rd with its first two episodes ("Lex Luthor" and "Mother Mayhem), here's a look at the official trailer for the fourth season of HBO Max's Titans:

HBO Max's Titans Season 4: What We Learned Up to This Point

Heading into NYCC, the series was teasing some big Season 4 news to come out of its panel. Well, Walker and series stars Brenton Thwaites, Ryan Potter & Joshua Orpin did not disappoint. First up, Anna Diop showed up virtually to announce when the series would be premiering. And then we got our first official teaser, one that teases the coming of none other than… Brother Blood!

Here's a look at Diop making the official date announcement:

In this preview, we get a look at Welliver's Lex Luthor. Since we know part of the season will be set in Metropolis, it was only a matter of time before Lex would become a less "absentee father" in Conner's (Orpin) life. And now, Lex is looking for a family reunion. Here's a look at Lex taking the passive-aggressive route (with an emphasis on "aggressive") to let it be known that he wants some quality time with Superboy:

And in this fourth season preview, we see what happens when the magic of Potente's May Bennett/Mother Mayhem takes on our heroes in the following smackdown:

And here's a look back at the first preview that was released prior to the show's NYCC panel, with Nightwing (Thwaites) and Tim (Jay Lycurgo) taking on ninjas: