Titans Teasers Shine Season 3 Spotlights on Jason Todd, Hawk & Dove

Now that the cast has done its part to get everyone back up-to-speed on the first two seasons and with less than a week to go until the series returns for its third season, HBO Max Titans continues doing its part to get catch everyone up on how our main players are doing heading into their move to Gotham. Previously, we checked in on Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), and Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy). This time, we have a trio of familiar faces to get reacquainted with- though, for one of them, it feels like we're meeting someone for the first time.

So to see how things are going with Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), and Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), check out the three mini-teasers below:

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the third season of HBO Max's Titans, premiering its first three episodes on August 12th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Titans Season 3 | Official Trailer | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ttU1iKSpdA)

Executive producer Greg Walker shared some thoughts on two major additions to the cast via EW.:

On Why Vincent Kartheiser's Dr. Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow Makes for the Perfect Season 3 Threat: "Think Hannibal Lecter. He's been given the opportunity to opine on ways to stop villains, and a villain breaks out in Gotham and it draws [Dick Grayson] to work with him," Walker explained. "So much of our show is about becoming a family and the fears that people have as they grow older and get older. Crane seems to be, in many ways, a perfect villain in that he exploits fear. The human mind and heart become the battlefield. This is someone who's working off your feelings, and your emotions, and that's where we want to live. This is a learned psychologist who understands the human mind but also has a deep, dark vendetta to destroy people in a way that you need to be able to manifest as an actor – to find the broken and the mania. And [Kartheiser] handles both very well."

On the Role Savannah Welch's Barbara Gordon Will Play in Nightwing's Life: "In our story with Dick returning to Gotham – and Gotham is a huge character this season – it's about sons and daughters, [and] stepping into the shadow of your parents," said Walker. "Barbara is going to be conflicted by Dick's arrival. Barbara's feeling is that the legacy of Bruce and Jim has been this idea that she thinks is antiquated and inefficient: the God syndrome, meaning that superheroes create the situation where they're the heroes. They drop in on a situation, solve it, and then they leave. And she feels that basically disempowers people from solving their own problems and that the people of Gotham need to figure out how to solve their own problems and not be passive victims waiting for a superhero to save the day."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin?), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.

