TNA Suspends Rich Swann After Arrest; Wrestler Enters Rehab Program

TNA Wrestling suspends Rich Swann following arrest for disorderly intoxication. Former champion enters rehab as company investigates the alleged incident.

Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling has announced the suspension of one of its prominent performers, Rich Swann, following revelations of his recent arrest for disorderly intoxication. The incident, which occurred in June, is the latest of several issues outside the ring that have affected the former WWE wrestler's career.

According to a report by Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling, Swann's arrest came to light through a public arrest report filed in Seminole County, Florida. The document details a series of events that allegedly transpired on the night in question. As per the report, Swann, in an allegedly intoxicated state, attempted to gain entry into an apartment he apparently mistakenly believed to be his own residence.

While the initial incident did not result in charges being pressed by the apartment's rightful occupant, the situation reportedly escalated. The police were summoned once again when a woman alleged that Swann had followed her and even pursued her to her doorstep. After this turn of events, law enforcement was able to find Swann, which ultimately led to his arrest.

The arrest report, as cited by Thurston, includes a statement from one of the responding officers, who noted that Swann admitted to consuming "a lot" of alcoholic beverages prior to the incident.

This latest incident is not the first time Rich Swann has found himself embroiled in controversy outside the squared circle. In 2018, Swann and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) "mutually parted ways" following his arrest related to a domestic dispute involving his then-girlfriend, now-wife, Su Yung, who is also a TNA wrestler, though the charges in that case were eventually dropped due to insufficient evidence. Swann later joined TNA, then known as Impact Wrestling, where he won the Impact World Championship in 2021. POST Wrestling's report also brought to light another incident from 2022, where Swann was allegedly arrested for causing a disturbance while intoxicated at his apartment complex.

In response to these revelations, which TNA reportedly learned about through POST Wrestling's report, the organization issued a statement addressing the situation: "TNA Wrestling takes any and all charges against its performers seriously. Rich Swann is responsible for his own personal actions. He has informed TNA Wrestling that he is voluntarily entering into a substance abuse rehabilitation program. TNA Wrestling has suspended Rich pending the completion of its investigation into the incidents."

