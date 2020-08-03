TNT Moves AEW Dynamite Air Dates for NBA Schedule in August

A press release from TNT has revealed the network's plans to preempt episodes of AEW Dynamite starting August 19th in order to make way for the NBA schedule. The August 19th episode of Dynamite will air on Saturday, August 22nd, at 6 PM instead, while the August 26th and September 16th episodes will air at 8 PM Thursdays instead. The press release included a new description of the now August 22nd episode.

TNT Programming Alert

Week of August 17 Due to the NBA's schedule, AEW: Dynamite will make the following shifts on TNT:

* The Wednesday, August 19 episode will air on Saturday, August 22 at 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT

* The Wednesday, August 26 episode will air Thursday, August 27 at 8:00pm ET/PT

* The Wednesday, September 16 episode will air Thursday, September 17 at 8:00pm ET/PT AEW: DYNAMITE

Saturday, August 22, at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm PT

Giving fans a new wrestling experience for the first time in 20 years, AEW: Dynamite offers fun, gripping and authentic athletic matches every week, along with real sports analytics. Founded by President and CEO Tony Khan, AEW is headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, AEW Men's World Champion Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page.

A copy of the press release is currently circulating on Reddit, with some wondering whether it's legit, but Bleeding Cool can confirm this press release did indeed come from our regular media contacts at TNT, sent out through the usual channels by which our TV section gets press releases. So it is legit, and AEW will really be moved around on the schedule a bit during the NBA season, which is not unexpected. If anything, it will give NXT a chance to finally win a few nights in the 18-49 demo amongst all wrestling shows airing on a Wednesday night.