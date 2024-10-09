Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Lara Croft, Tomb raider

Tomb Raider: It's Lara Croft vs. Angry Alligator in New "Legend" Clip

It's Lara versus and angry alligator in the latest clip from Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, hitting Netflix this Thursday.

It's time for the adventure to begin – tomorrow! Picking up after the events of the video game's "Survivor" trilogy (Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider), Legendary Television and Netflix's Hayley Atwell -starring Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will find Lara (Atwell) abandoning her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures when the animated series hits screens on October 10th. However, Lara must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs – where she will be forced to confront her true self and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become. With Allen Maldonado (Zip) and Earl Baylon (reprising his role as Jonah Maiava from the video game) co-starring, Netflix released a sneak preview clip involving Lara, an alligator, and a rather sharp knife. But first, here's a look at the new image gallery that was released:

With the animated series swinging its way onto our screens tomorrow, here's a look at the latest sneak preview for Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft:

Here's a look back at the date announcement teaser released back in June – with the series itself debuting on October 10th:

From Legendary Television, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is executive produced and written by Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja). Executive producers include dj2 Entertainment Founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog, Life is Strange), along with Timothy I. Stevenson; Jacob Robinson (Skull Island) under his company Tractor Pants; Dallas Dickinson and Noah Hughes for Crystal Dynamics; and Howard Bliss and Jen Chambers. Powerhouse Animation is the animation studio, with Brad Graeber serving as executive producer.

