Tomb Raider Star Maldonado: "Honor" Joining Netflix Animated Series

Allen Maldonado is excited to be part of a franchise he grew up with in Tomb Raider. Spawning 20 games throughout its 26-year history since its creation in 1996, the franchise follows the adventures of Lara Croft as she travels around the world searching for lost artifacts with swashbuckling adventures, solving puzzles and mysteries along the way. The franchise's popularity has also spawned two film franchises, the first starring Angelina Jolie in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider 2001 and its 2003 sequel The Cradle of Life. The second franchise starred Alicia Vikander in a 2018 reboot with a sequel still in development. While promoting his latest horror comedy American Carnage, Maldonado spoke to Bleeding Cool about his role as Zip in the Netflix animated series, opposite star Hayley Atwell as the title character and video game alum Earl Baylon (Shadow of the Tomb Raider).

"I can't give away too much other than I'm excited to be playing the character Zip and bringing him back to the 'Tomb Raider' universe," Maldonado said. "He was out of a few series, but he's back, rather I'm back [laughs], but it's going to be fun. I can't wait for people to see that project. It's an incredible honor. I got to meet the creators for very secret and special projects and just to just fan out for a little bit. I remember playing the first video game on like the first PlayStation [laughs]. I remember staying up all night, beating the game like it was full circle for me, kind of just being a part of it and adding to the legacy that I enjoyed as a kid."

In the game franchise's history, Zip appeared in the original timeline in Tomb Raider: Chronicles (2000). In the Legend timeline, he appears in Tomb Raider: Legend (2006) and the sequel Underworld (2008). He functions as Lara's right-hand man and tech expert. The animated series comes from executive producers in writer Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja), dj2 Entertainment CEO Dmitri M. Johnson, Stephan Bugaj, and Howard Bliss.

