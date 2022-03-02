Tony Khan: I Would Love to Have Jeff Hardy in AEW

Ahead of this weekend's AEW Revolution PPV, Tony Khan held court on a media conference call, and, in a total power move, was twenty minutes late getting there. Once on the call, however, Khan delivered, answering questions on a range of topics while managing to keep secret his "huge" announcement planned for AEW Dynamite tonight. One of those questions was about Jeff Hardy, whose non-compete clause with WWE is set to expire some time next week.

Though Jeff Hardy has been forthcoming about his desire to join AEW, and his brother Matt Hardy, currently in AEW, has been teasing it for weeks, Tony Khan played it a little more coyly, and for good reason. Khan pointed out that Hardy, who is a friend of his, is currently still under contract with WWE until that non-compete clause expires. And Tony Khan certainly wouldn't want to meddle in WWE contracts. Of course, once that clause is done, Khan "would love to have Jeff in AEW." So, reading between the lines: its basically a done deal.

Back in December, Hardy made headlines when he displayed what was described as "erratic" behavior during a house show match, wandering off through the crowd and refusing to participate further. Hardy was reportedly forced to take a drug test and asked to attend rehab. He refused and was released on December 9th, which means Hardy cannot sign with AEW until after March 9th. Later, Hardy's brother Matt Hardy claimed that Jeff didn't fail the drug test, and Jeff Hardy was later apparently vindicated when WWE tried to get him to sign a new contract before the Royal Rumble, even offering a Hall of Fame induction, to prevent him signing with AEW. Hardy reportedly asked for the results of his drug test instead. Then, in a surprise interview with a YouTuber last week, Hardy flat out said he plans to come to AEW once his contract is done.

In addition to Hardy, Khan also expressed openness to bringing former WWE star Cesaro into the company at some point in the future.

