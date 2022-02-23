Jeff Hardy Says He's Joining AEW (When 90-Day Non-Compete is Up)

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Jeff Hardy has announced his intentions to go to AEW, outright saying it during an interview. Hardy was interviewed by a YouTuber named Jared Myers, and though it's tough to hear exactly what Hardy is saying around the 7:15 mark due to music playing in the background because the interview is conducted at a concert, he can clearly be heard to say "I'm going to AEW" and that he's "excited and nervous" about it.

Back in December, Hardy made headlines when he displayed what was described as "erratic" behavior during a house show match, wandering off through the crowd and refusing to participate further. Hardy was reportedly forced to take a drug test and asked to attend rehab. He refused and was released on December 9th, which means Hardy cannot sign with AEW until after March 9th. Later, Hardy's brother Matt Hardy claimed that Jeff didn't fail the drug test, and Jeff Hardy was later apparently vindicated when WWE tried to get him to sign a new contract before the Royal Rumble, even offering a Hall of Fame induction, to prevent him signing with AEW. Hardy reportedly asked for the results of his drug test instead.

Report: Jeff Hardy Sent Home from WWE Tour After Strange Match
Jeff Hardy is arrested (in storyline) after a suspected DUI incident on WWE Smackdown in May, 2020, one of many storylines referencing the wrestling legend's struggles with addiction. [screencap]
Earlier today, Matt Hardy spoke about reuniting with Jeff Hardy in AEW during an interview with Bleacher Report, saying:

Jeff and I both made that deal to each other: we want to end our careers the way we began our careers. We're getting the opportunity to do that now as all of the planets have aligned. I'm really excited for how 2022 is going to turn out for the Hardys. It's going to be a great, great year and we're very much excited to be teaming again and having some first-time matches, which is going to be rare.

We've gone long enough without teaming that there's all these fresh matchups out there and there's so many great tag teams in the world/ The AEW tag team division is jam-packed and overflowing. If we end up doing something at AEW, I think that'd be very cool, too."

I'm not going to lie: I'm a big fan of The Young Bucks. I'd love to do another Hardy Boyz vs. Young Bucks series at some point in time.

Of course, it's not official until Tony Khan posts your photo on Twitter with an All Elite graphic. Hopefully, Tony doesn't have to go out and get a second surprise for that week now that Hardy has spoiled it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.