Jeff Hardy Says He's Joining AEW (When 90-Day Non-Compete is Up)

Jeff Hardy has announced his intentions to go to AEW, outright saying it during an interview. Hardy was interviewed by a YouTuber named Jared Myers, and though it's tough to hear exactly what Hardy is saying around the 7:15 mark due to music playing in the background because the interview is conducted at a concert, he can clearly be heard to say "I'm going to AEW" and that he's "excited and nervous" about it.

Back in December, Hardy made headlines when he displayed what was described as "erratic" behavior during a house show match, wandering off through the crowd and refusing to participate further. Hardy was reportedly forced to take a drug test and asked to attend rehab. He refused and was released on December 9th, which means Hardy cannot sign with AEW until after March 9th. Later, Hardy's brother Matt Hardy claimed that Jeff didn't fail the drug test, and Jeff Hardy was later apparently vindicated when WWE tried to get him to sign a new contract before the Royal Rumble, even offering a Hall of Fame induction, to prevent him signing with AEW. Hardy reportedly asked for the results of his drug test instead.

Earlier today, Matt Hardy spoke about reuniting with Jeff Hardy in AEW during an interview with Bleacher Report, saying:

Jeff and I both made that deal to each other: we want to end our careers the way we began our careers. We're getting the opportunity to do that now as all of the planets have aligned. I'm really excited for how 2022 is going to turn out for the Hardys. It's going to be a great, great year and we're very much excited to be teaming again and having some first-time matches, which is going to be rare. We've gone long enough without teaming that there's all these fresh matchups out there and there's so many great tag teams in the world/ The AEW tag team division is jam-packed and overflowing. If we end up doing something at AEW, I think that'd be very cool, too." I'm not going to lie: I'm a big fan of The Young Bucks. I'd love to do another Hardy Boyz vs. Young Bucks series at some point in time.

Of course, it's not official until Tony Khan posts your photo on Twitter with an All Elite graphic. Hopefully, Tony doesn't have to go out and get a second surprise for that week now that Hardy has spoiled it.