Tony Khan Provides Updates on Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

Tony Khan shared the latest on the injury status and potential return timetables for AEW stars Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter in a recent interview.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the status of two of the company's top female stars, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and Jamie Hayter. Both women have been notably absent from AEW programming for an extended period due to injuries. In a recent interview with Uproxx, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan shed some light on their current situations and potential return timetables.

Baker, a dentist by trade and one of AEW's original stars, has been out of action since losing to Kris Statlander on an episode of AEW Collision last September. Following the loss, Baker said she made the decision to step back from the ring, citing fans' desire for "less Britt Baker" and wanting to allow the rest of the talented AEW women's division an opportunity to shine, noting that she would "be there to pick up the pieces and do it all over again." However, it appears that her hiatus may have been prolonged by an undisclosed injury.

"Dr. Britt Baker is one of our original stars and she's been out injured for an extended period of time," Khan told Uproxx. "I'm very eager to get Britt back here. She's somebody that's been part of AEW all along. And we'd love to have her back in the mix very soon."

Baker's absence has certainly been felt by the AEW faithful, as she has been a cornerstone of the women's division since the company's inception in 2019. Her charisma, in-ring ability, and undeniable star power have made her a fan favorite and a vital component of AEW's success. Her eventual return to the ring will undoubtedly be met with great enthusiasm and anticipation.

Meanwhile, Jamie Hayter's situation remains a bit more uncertain. The former AEW Women's World Champion was forced to relinquish her title to Toni Storm at last year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view due to a pre-existing injury. She has not been seen in an AEW ring since.

"Her longtime friend, and also a former AEW Women's world champion Jamie Hayter has also been out for an extended period of time with injury," Khan explained. "Jamie Hayter's timetable is still pending. But I think having Jamie Hayter back in AEW would be fantastic. And I would love to have Jamie Hayter back working in AEW anytime and whenever she's healthy and capable of doing it would be great for us."

Hayter's hard-hitting style and undeniable toughness made her a standout in the women's division, and her rivalry with Baker was one of the most compelling storylines in recent AEW history. Her eventual return to the company, whenever that may be, will add even more depth and excitement to an already stacked roster of female talent.

As AEW continues to grow and evolve, the eventual returns of Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter will be highly anticipated moments. Their passion, talent, and dedication to their craft have made them integral parts of AEW's success, and their absences have been sorely felt by fans and colleagues alike. While the exact timetables for their returns remain uncertain, the mere prospect of seeing these two stars back in an AEW ring is enough to generate excitement and speculation among the wrestling community, especially as their on-screen friendship offered a refreshing take, with both supporting the other during their respective championship runs.

In the meantime, AEW's women's division remains in capable hands, with a diverse array of talented performers all vying for their chance to shine on the big stage. But there is no denying that the returns of Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter will add an extra level of electricity and excitement to an already thriving division. For now, fans will have to wait patiently and eagerly anticipate the day when these two stars are once again able to lace up their boots and step back into the AEW spotlight.

