Tony Khan RUINS Wrestling AGAIN with Awful Episode of AEW Rampage

😡 Tony Khan's sports entertainment cosplay RUINED wrestling AGAIN with last night's awful episode of AEW Rampage! 🤬 The Chadster tells it like it is! 😤

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬 The Chadster was cruising in his Mazda Miata this morning, blasting some righteous Smash Mouth, when it hit him: The Chadster had to get back home quick and publish a review of last night's episode of AEW Rampage before his obnoxious brother, The Bradster, steals his spot again. 😩 Why does Tony Khan keep doing this to The Chadster? Just because The Chadster tells it like it is with his unbiased journalism, Tony Khan has to work together with The Chadster's boss, Ray Flook, to get The Chadster's extremely biased brother a job so he can spew AEW propaganda and ruin the stellar objective reputation The Chadster has built for Bleeding Cool's wrestling section. 💔 The audacity of Tony Khan to interfere with journalism. 😤 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling journalism business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙅‍♝ So The Chadster better hurry and tell you aboutAEW Rampage last night, which was quite possibly the worst episode Tony Khan has produced yet!

First up, we had Konosuke Takeshita facing Penta El Zero Miedo in a TNT Championship Eliminator Match. 🙄 The Chadster doesn't understand why AEW feels the need to have these "eliminator" matches. In WWE, you earn your title shots by winning matches and impressing the management, not through some convoluted tournament system. 🤓 Anyway, the match itself was a total spotfest, with both guys just hitting move after move with no psychology. In the end, Takeshita won with his finisher, but who even cares? 🥱 This match had none of the storytelling or drama of a classic WWE bout.

Next up on AEW Rampage, Chris Jericho did an interview with Renee Paquette and can you believe the ego on this guy? 😒 He said he was attacked last week and will have to "step down" as a commentator. But he made sure to say he'd now have more time to hog the spotlight on AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite. The Chadster is just so sick of Jericho's constant attention seeking. 🙄 In WWE, the wrestlers play their roles and don't try to make everything about themselves.

After that on, Satnam Singh squashed "Pretty" Peter Avalon in about 30 seconds. 😴 What was even the point of this? To show off how "dominant" Singh is? Please. WWE has plenty of super heavyweights way more intimidating than Singh. 💪 Remember Braun Strowman? Now that's how you book a monster! Tony Khan just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

Speaking of things Tony Khan doesn't understand, he had Toni Storm defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Viva Van last night on AEW Rampage. 🤦‍♂️ The match was fine, but it just highlighted how thin AEW's women's division is compared to WWE's. Toni is a good wrestler, but she was literally stabbing Triple H right in the back when she signed with AEW. The Chadster bets she regrets that now. 😏

In yet another short, pointless match on AEW Rampage, Kyle O'Reilly made quick work of Jordan Cruz. 😴 This was obviously just a setup for O'Reilly's match with Will Ospreay on AEW Collision tonight. But again, what's the story here? Two guys fighting over a made-up title? Yawn. 🥱 In WWE, every match has a purpose and builds to something bigger.

Finally, AEW Rampage ended with Rey Fenix beating Isiah Kassidy in an admittedly exciting match. 😒 But here's the thing: The Chadster doesn't want to see a bunch of flips and dives and "big moves". The Chadster wants to see a story, with clearly defined babyfaces and heels working a traditional WWE-style match. 😤 Is that so much to ask?

The worst part is, The Chadster hears Tony Khan is planning to air an episode of AEW Collision tonight. 😱 Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬 Tony Khan is super obsessed with The Chadster and booking these shows just to cheese him off. Well, it's not going to work, Tony! 😠 The Chadster will never enjoy your sports entertainment cosplay federation!

Folks, if you watched AEW Rampage last night, The Chadster feels for you. 🙏 He recommends cleansing your palette with some nice, wholesome WWE content as soon as possible. May The Chadster suggest an old episode of WWE Superstars from 1992? 📼 Now that's how you do wrestling right! 👍

