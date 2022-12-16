Torchwood: "All Is Fine" with Eve Myles, John Barrowman; Reboot Update

With a pause in the news pipeline regarding Russell T Davies and his plans for the BBC & Disney's (just having a little fun) Doctor Who, now seems as good of a time as any to offer an update on what's going on in & around the long-running series' universe. This time around, we have a pair of Torchwood-related updates from series star Eve Myles. Earlier this week, social media was buzzing about a potential rift between Myles and co-star John Barrowman. It began after Barrowman appeared to be accusing Myles of "spewing rhetoric" on Twitter in response to an old video that a fan posted showing Myles and Barrowman praising each other and their friendship. In the since-deleted response, Barrowman's full response read, "One is telling the truth! One is spewing rhetoric for an audience…," and it was a response that was not well-received by fans who believed the matter should've been addressed privately. But now, Myles is making it clear that things are fine between the two.

"Hello," Myles' tweet began. "John [Barrowman] & I have talked & all is fine. We loved working together & given the opportunity, we would jump back into Gwen & Jack tomorrow! Please, can the hating stop? It's so upsetting. Please!" And speaking of Myles returning as Gwen in a series revival, the actress makes it clear that she hasn't heard anything yet: "Also, nobody has approached me for a reboot, sorry to say. Have a peaceful Xmas all." Here's a look at Myles' tweet looking to clarify matters and put the issue to rest:

Hello.

John & I have talked & all is fine. We loved working together & given the opportunity we would jump back into Gwen & Jack tomorrow! Please can the hating stop. It's so upsetting. Please!

Also nobody has approached me for a reboot, sorry to say. Have a peaceful Xmas all🙏🏻 — Eve Myles (@TeamEveMyles) December 15, 2022